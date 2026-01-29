New Zealand research institutes merge into single bioeconomy organisation

The Bioeconomy Science Institute will attend Fruit Logistica in Berlin under its new organisational structure, marking its first appearance since the institute was formally established in July 2025, while continuing a long-standing presence at the trade fair through its predecessor organisations.

The institute was created on 1 July 2025 through the merger of four New Zealand Crown Research Institutes: AgResearch, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, Scion, and Plant & Food Research. Together, these organisations brought research expertise spanning pastoral and agricultural value chains, terrestrial biodiversity management, forestry and industrial biotechnology, and plant- and marine-based food systems. While the Bioeconomy Science Institute is a new entity, its roots extend back nearly a century through New Zealand's publicly funded research system.

The merged organisation employs more than 2,000 staff and conducts research across the bioeconomy, covering activities both before and after the farm gate, alongside environmental management and resource protection. Within horticulture, its work includes cultivar development, supply chain systems, value-added product development, and analysis of consumer and market preferences. Additional research capability includes climate modelling, industrial and advanced manufacturing, and data-driven technology development.

Plant & Food Research, and before that HortResearch, has exhibited at Fruit Logistica since 2005. In 2026, the Bioeconomy Science Institute assumes that role, presenting current research activities under the new organisational banner.

Representatives attending the event include Emma Brown, General Manager, Luke Merson, Senior Business Development Manager from the Plant Varieties team, and Janine Carter, General Manager Partnerships and Growth. Carter is scheduled to speak at the Insights Stage on Wednesday on the topic of postharvest value creation.

The institute will be located in Hall 27, Booth E-41.

