Brand-led programs, genetics and more in Berlin

Sun World International will bring a partner-centric perspective to Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, Germany (Feb. 4-6, 2026).

As the company enters 2026 — a milestone year, marking five decades since its founding — it is focusing on the future. This year's showcase reflects broader global trial networks and a portfolio designed to elevate eating quality, consistency, and commercial value.

"It's at events like Fruit Logistica where we step back and look at the bigger growth picture for fruit," said Bernardo Calvo, CEO of Sun World International. "Our conversations with partners have evolved. They're focused on how fruit can consistently deliver flavor and value at scale in an increasingly complex global market — and that expectation is guiding our strategy. Our branded portfolio is already delivering results at retail, and our breeding pipeline is built in close partnership with growers and marketers, translating real-world performance into next-generation fruit designed for long term category growth."

© Sun World International

Fruit Logistica 2026 can also expect:

Fruit already performing at retail: The company will anchor conversations in proven, in-market programs that demonstrate what success looks like. Drawing from established grape and fruit brands performing at scale, the discussion will reflect learnings from global retail rollouts and branded programs such as Autumncrisp® — genetics that are already delivering consistent flavor, reliability, and shopper appeal in retail environments.

What "What's Next" actually means for fruit breeding: The company will share how its breeding pipeline responds to market needs — such as retailer demand for consistency and differentiation, and the need for varieties that perform across regions and seasons.

The category lift created by brand-led programs: The company will also highlight why branding is becoming essential and how brand-backed genetics can create value across the supply chain. Discussions will explore how fruit programs can move beyond commodity dynamics to drive measurable category growth.

A partnership-driven approach: Partner conversations will center on long-term collaboration and shared strategies to drive sustainable category growth. These conversations are focused on building growth models together.

"The advancements we have made reflects decades of investment in breeding and the deep expertise within our global teams. For 50 years, we have committed to meaningful differentiation, which continues to shape varieties in our portfolio. With new fruits such as citrus, mangoes, and stone fruit on the horizon, we'll continue diversifying our portfolio offerings in ways that elevate the fruit experience," said Calvo.

The company's reach now spans 18 countries, with licensed partners cultivating proprietary fruit for retailers across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Customers, partners, retailers, and media are welcome to experience the company's full portfolio — including on-site sampling of select brands and varieties — and preview upcoming releases at Hall 25 Stand B-21 during Fruit Logistica 2026.

Sun World International

Tel: +1 (760) 561-5715

https://www.sun-world.com/