"SaniBlues is the only 100% natural and effective post-harvest solution for blueberries on the market"

Blueberry post-harvest remains a key issue for many Spanish companies, as problems such as bloom loss, dehydration, or a loss of firmness can lead to claims and reduced profitability.

"SaniBlues is the only 100% natural and effective post-harvest solution for blueberries currently available on the market," says Sanifruit, which is strengthening its commitment to the blueberry sector in Spain. "It's increasingly used in national plants and by operators looking to reduce wastage, improve the consistency of their batches and ensure that the fruit arrives at its destination in the best commercial conditions," they say.

SaniBlues is a natural alternative that acts as a protective coating, maintaining the fruit's hydration and texture and leaving no phytosanitary residues. Its biodegradable formulation offers real protection against the main causes of deterioration.

Proven efficacy in official and customer trials

Tests carried out by the University of Huelva and data collected from its use in national and international plants confirm significant improvements in key parameters:

Greater firmness during conservation.

More stable and durable bloom, with better commercial appearance.

Less water and weight loss, preserving turgidity.

Reduction of up to 65% in amount of unmarketable fruit and greater stability in storage.

Shelf life extended by 50% to 70% compared to the control.

"This more uniform and predictable behavior allows companies to work more safely and reduce incidents at destination," says Sanifruit.

Longer shelf life, greater freedom

One of the benefits of SaniBlues that's most appreciated by the sector is the logistical flexibility it provides. According to Sanifruit, treated fruit retains its quality better, which means it is possible to:

Adjust the size of the batches to real demand.

Reduce stress during harvest peaks.

Maintain commercial appearance for longer.

Minimize claims and discounts.

For plants operating with demanding national and European chains, this extra margin is a key competitive advantage.

A solution aligned with market demands

"SaniBlues is 100% natural, biodegradable, and waste-free, meeting the standards of leading European retailers and the growing demand for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly processes. In addition, it doesn't require contaminated water management or handling of chemicals, so it makes the work in sorting plants easier and improves safety at work," they say.

"SaniBlues has established itself as the only natural and effective alternative for the blueberry post-harvest. Its capacity to preserve firmness, bloom, and shelf life makes it a strategic tool for companies looking to preserve the quality of their berries and increase their profitability this season," they say.

In addition to the treatment, Sanifruit offers full support via its Saniservice technical service, helping in the solution's correct implementation, adjustment of processes, and post-harvest performance optimization.

Sanifruit will be present at Fruit Logistica 2026

From February 4 to 6, 2026, Sanifruit will be back in Berlin to take part in a new edition of Fruit Logistica. This year, it will be exhibiting in Hall 11.2, stand A04-23, as a co-exhibitor of the Generalitat Valenciana, where it will be presenting all its 100% natural post-harvest solutions.

For more information:

Sanifruit

Contact form

[email protected]

www.sanifruit.com