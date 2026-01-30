Reefer and controlled atmosphere technologies highlighted in Berlin

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) will participate in Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin. The shipping line will be located in Hall 26, Stand E10, where its global reefer team will present container technologies and digital systems used for transporting fresh produce.

The focus of the presentation will be on reefer transport for temperature- and atmosphere-sensitive fruit. MSC will outline how controlled atmosphere and cold treatment solutions are applied during long-distance transport of products such as avocados, berries, and bananas, where standard refrigeration may not be sufficient due to ongoing respiration during transit.

MSC is highlighting its Controlled Atmosphere (CA) and Cold Treatment (CT) options. CA systems, including StarCool CA, XtendFRESH, and Purfresh, regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide levels inside containers to slow ripening and limit ethylene buildup. Cold Treatment is used as a chemical-free phytosanitary method, maintaining fruit pulp at specific low temperatures over a defined period to control pests such as fruit flies while meeting organic handling requirements.

The carrier is also presenting the technical features of its reefer fleet. Star Cool units are designed with frequency converters that adjust compressor speed to cooling demand, reducing energy consumption compared with conventional units.

A central element of the stand will be MSC iReefer, an IoT-based monitoring system available in three service levels: Essential, Pro, and Ultimate. The system allows shippers to track container conditions through the myMSC platform. Parameters monitored include temperature, humidity, and ventilation. Data transmission is supported through a combination of GSM and satellite connectivity, allowing continuous visibility during ocean transit. The system also generates alerts if container settings deviate from prescribed ranges, enabling intervention by MSC's control teams.

MSC representatives at the booth will also provide information on service networks linking producing and consuming regions. This includes the Alpaca service connecting South American export regions with Asian markets, as well as the Wallaby and Ingwe services serving trade flows between Australia, South Africa, China, and Europe.

Visitors to the stand will be able to discuss technical requirements for shipping fresh produce to more than 43 markets served by MSC. An interactive "Reefer Quiz" will also be available at the booth as part of the exhibition program.

