"Flanders to showcase the full breadth of its fresh produce"

From 4 to 6 February 2026, Berlin will once again be the international meeting point for the fruit, vegetable, and potato sector. At Fruit Logistica, 36 Flemish companies and associations will be represented together at the joint stand of the Vlaams Centrum voor Agro- en Visserijmarketing (VLAM).

"Also in 2026, Flanders will have a clear presence at the fair," they stress. "Central to the stand is the Flandria label, which stands for sustainable cultivation and the extra quality guarantees of Flemish family farms. With around 70 different fruit and vegetable varieties, from aubergine to sweet potato, Flanders shows the breadth of its fresh produce offering."

"The sector is in full swing. In recent years, a wave of consolidation has helped define both the retail and the fruit and vegetable trade. This evolution is also visible on the Flemish supplier side. Companies today are well-positioned to meet stricter requirements and larger volumes. In addition, climate plays an increasingly important role. Thanks to its moderate climate, Flanders has developed into a reliable partner in a climate change context. Countries such as Spain and Italy are also increasingly focusing on stable supply chains in this respect."

© VLAM

Fruit Logistica 2025



The Flemish who's who in Hall 27 – stand A-50

Archi.Duc–Compack, Bel'Export, Bosporus, BP Fruitcraft, Calsa, Frans Michiels Belgium (FMB), Demargro, Devos-Wouters, Dries Sebrechts Fruit (DSF), Elite Foods, Fresh Fruit Service (FFS), GEMEX, Nicolaï Fruit NV, Rotom, Orca, De Plecker-Lauwers, Special Fruit, ADW Fresh Trade (Group A. De Witte), Van Dijk Foods (Group A. De Witte), Van Lier, Vergro Group, Devleeschouwer (DVL), and VHM Fruit Trade.

Also represented are the three auctions: BelOrta, Coöperatie Hoogstraten, and REO.

More information: www.flandersfruitsandvegetables.com

Potatoes: De Aardappelhoeve, Pomuni, RTL Patat, and Warnez.

More information: www.flanderspotatoes.com

Fruit growing/fruit trees: ABCz Group, Carolus Trees, Decock Plants, Deroose Plants, and Johan Nicolaï.

More information: http://www.flandersplants.com

In addition to representatives of VLAM, sector organisations Fresh Trade Belgium, the auction umbrella LAVA, and de Vereniging van Belgische Tuinbouwcoöperaties (VBT) will also be on hand to welcome visitors to Fruit Logistica.

FLIA nomination

The Flemish company Compack (Archi.Duc) is among the nominees for the FLIA. Today, conventional mushroom cultivation still produces plastic packaging and mushroom residue streams, which Compack says is not a sustainable long-term solution.

The company is rethinking sustainability. From mushroom residues, Compack produces circular cellulose packaging that is plastic-free, PFAS-free, compostable, recyclable, and PPWR-compliant. This innovation not only saves plastic but also reduces paper consumption compared to traditional fibre packaging.

Figures and facts about Belgian fruit and vegetable growing

Despite its limited geographical size, Belgium is among the five largest exporters of fruit and vegetables in Europe. In 2024, Belgium produced 1.86 million tons of vegetables for the fresh market and industrial processing, including 1.46 million tons of outdoor vegetables and 398,881 tons of greenhouse vegetables. The main outdoor crops for the fresh market are leeks (106,080 tons), carrots (89,050 tons), and Belgian endive (30,400 tons). Among greenhouse vegetables, tomatoes lead the ranking with 283,587 tons, followed by peppers (32,670 tons), cucumbers (29,720 tons), and lettuce (20,825 tons).

Belgian vegetables are also gaining popularity abroad. From January to September 2025, 650,000 tons were exported, representing a 12 per cent increase over the same period in the previous year. The main buyers are the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

The Belgian pear harvest reached a record of 392,000 tons in 2025, putting Belgium in first place among EU-27 pear producers. More than 200,000 tons of pears were sold worldwide in the first nine months of last year. Besides Italy, interest in Belgian Conference pears is also growing in more distant markets such as China and Brazil.

The apple harvest also reached a high level in 2025 at almost 222,000 tons, up 9 per cent from the average of the past five years. From January to September 2025, about 56,000 tons were exported, 88 per cent of which were within intra-community trade.

Strawberry production remains stable at a high level of over 50,000 tons. Exports in the first nine months of 2025 are estimated at 34,000 tons, up 17 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

About 3.9 million tons of ware potatoes were grown in Belgium in 2024. From January to September 2025, about 622,000 tons of table potatoes were exported, of which 97 per cent were sold within the European internal market.

In 2024, the Belgian potato industry processed more than 6 million tons of potatoes. The main export product remains frozen chips, of which about 90 per cent are exported to more than 120 destinations worldwide. In the first nine months of 2025, almost 2.5 million tons of potato products were exported. This reaffirms Belgium's status as a major global player in potato processing.

The VLAM pavilion can be found at the upcoming Fruit Logistica in hall 27, stand A-50

