10 companies selected to participate in the national stand of Ukraine in Berlin

Ukrainian berry and nut producers will present their products at the international trade fair Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin as part of the National Stand of Ukraine, organized by the Ukrainian Berry Association with the support of partners.

The aim of organizing the National Stand of Ukraine is to showcase Ukrainian producers on the international stage and to strengthen the position of Ukraine's berry sector as one of the important players in the EU market and other global markets.

© Nick Peters | FreshPlaza.com

Participants will have the opportunity to establish new partnerships with international buyers, traders, and retailers, expand export opportunities, and engage with innovative technologies in the sector.

Participants were selected based on a set of criteria, details of which are available here.

As a result of the selection, the following companies will take part in the National Stand:

Danube Agrarian LLC

GP Agro LLC

Goldberry LLC

IFG

Nikdariia LLC

Public Union "Association of Gardeners, Grape Growers and Winemakers of Ukraine" (Ukrsadvynprom)

SEM EcoPack LLC

Ukrainian Blueberry Growers Association

Union of Blueberry Producers and Exporters

Volynska Yahidka LLC

You can find the National Pavilion of Ukraine in Hall 5.2, Stand A-61