"AgroFresh Xperience Berlin to take place on the eve of Fruit Logistica"

"AgroFresh has confirmed the celebration of its event AgroFresh Xperience Berlin 2026 – "Shaping the Future of Fresh in EMEA" next Tuesday, February 3, on the eve of Fruit Logistica. The event will take place at the Berlin Congress Center (bcc) in Alexanderplatz and will be held in a new afternoon-to-evening format, followed by a networking dinner.

The company has adjusted the schedule to facilitate the attendance of international professionals, especially executives, opting for a more focused forum oriented toward knowledge exchange.

Key presentations on market, innovation, and the value chain

The program will start at 4:00 PM with registration and a welcome coffee. From 4:30 PM, led by Adrian Cox, Commercial Director Europe/Middle East & Africa at AgroFresh, the presentations and main debate will take place, continuing until 7:30 PM, before transitioning to a networking dinner in the Innovation Showroom, scheduled until 9:00 PM.

This edition, AgroFresh will leverage its presence in Berlin to strengthen direct contact with clients and strategic partners, aiming to foster a space for reflection and dialogue around the main market trends, innovation, and challenges in the fresh produce value chain in the EMEA region.

© Agrofresh

The program will feature leading industry speakers. Rabobank will provide an overview of fresh produce market perspectives in EMEA for 2026-2027, while Driscoll's will discuss how consumer preferences are becoming the main driver of innovation in fresh products. Meanwhile, AMFRESH Group will delve into the role of applied science in quality, combining chemistry, sensory analysis, and predictive models.

The day will include a panel discussion with five speakers, moderated by McKinsey, under the title: "The Future of Freshness: How the Value Chain Will Adapt Over the Next Five Years". The event will conclude with an intervention by AgroFresh CEO, Han Kieftenbeld, who will share the company's strategic vision. The event will end with a networking dinner, designed as an open space for exchange and collaboration among industry professionals.

We look forward to welcoming you to Berlin and shaping the future of fresh produce together."

For more information:

Bárbara Aguayo Martínez

Tel: +34 640670756

Julia Álvarez García

Tel: +34 640616936