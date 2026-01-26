New industrially compostable net

At Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, Poly-clip System will present its net-pak® packaging concept together with the Somi net clipping machine. The system is positioned as an industrially compostable net packaging solution for fruit, vegetables, pulses, and other produce, combining packaging materials and compatible machinery in one setup.

The presentation responds to increasing demand in the food sector for packaging systems that address sustainability requirements while remaining compatible with existing industrial processes. According to Poly-clip System, the solution is designed for products of different sizes and shapes and for use in standard packing environments.

net-pak: made from industrially compostable components

The net-pak system consists of bio-based nets, bio-clips, and bio-labels, combined with a matching clipping machine. Poly-clip System states that all components are industrially compostable and supported by certification. The bio-clips are available in several sizes and colours and can be supplied on large or small spools. Nets and labels are designed to function as a single system.

According to the company, the net material is designed to support consistent machine processing. Tear resistance of the nets and clip stability are intended to support uniform throughput during operation, contributing to predictable production performance.

Net clipper Somi: Innovative DC N3 600 clip head

The net-pak system is designed to be used with the Somi net clipper, developed in cooperation with Spanish machinery manufacturer Damarc Agrobotic. The machine is specified for products weighing between 250 and 800 grams and has a stated capacity of up to 25 bags per minute. Its compact design is intended to suit production environments where space is limited.

The Somi net clipper features an automatic net tube change function, aimed at supporting continuous production. It is equipped with the DC N3 600 clip head, which complies with current standard sizes. According to the Poly-clip System, this allows the machine to be integrated into existing production lines without major technical changes. The company notes that this is the first industrial application of this clip head in an industrially compostable net packaging system.

Poly-clip System compares net-pak clip packaging with conventional film-based packaging formats. According to the company, net packaging uses a lower proportion of material, at around 0.5 per cent of total pack weight, and requires less energy during the sealing process than film sealing systems. The company also states that net packaging with clips can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25 per cent compared with plastic film or tray solutions.

Omar Olivias, Head of Business Unit net-pak at Poly-clip System, said: "Recyclable solutions are a real asset in the fresh produce sector, where net packaging is used in large quantities. Industrially compostable components offer a sustainable solution here if, like our net-pak system, they are controlled and certified and can be recycled in accordance with standards."

Poly-clip System will be at Fruit Logistica, Hall 2.1, Stand D-20.

For more information:

Linda Halter

Poly-clip System GmbH & Co. KG

Tel: +49 6190 8886 277

Email: [email protected]

www.polyclip.com