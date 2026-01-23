High-chill blueberry genetics expanded for mid-late season production

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc. plans to introduce the high-chill blueberry variety Sekoya® Nova 'FC15-173' during Fruit Logistica 2026. The variety is positioned for mid-late season production regions and expands the Sekoya blueberry range to cover the full production calendar.

Alongside Sekoya Nova, Fall Creek will display selected Fall Creek Collection varieties adapted to different chill zones, reflecting breeding work aimed at supporting multiple production regions and harvest windows.

According to Fall Creek, Sekoya Nova 'FC15-173' has shown consistent performance in internal trials, particularly in fruit size distribution and postharvest behavior. The company reports storage performance exceeding 60 days while maintaining eating quality, compared with an estimated 45-day storage period typical of many newer high-chill varieties. Trial data also indicate that about 80 per cent of the fruit exceeded 18 millimetres in diameter, compared with 20 to 50 per cent often observed in comparable high-chill material. The variety has also shown a concentrated ripening pattern, which may support more structured harvest scheduling.

© Fall Creek Farm and Nursery, Inc.

Paul Nselel, Chief Commercial Officer at Fall Creek, said growers are facing tighter labor conditions and higher quality requirements, increasing the need for varieties with predictable packouts, firmness, and shelf life. He noted that Sekoya Nova is intended to address these factors within mid-late season systems.

Mark David, Vice President and General Manager of Sekoya, said evaluations highlighted the variety's ability to maintain quality through extended storage, which could provide growers with added flexibility in harvest timing and downstream handling.

At the exhibition, Fall Creek will present a unified stand featuring Sekoya alongside other breeding platforms. The company is also scheduled to host a Fall Creek & Sekoya "Connect" gathering on Wednesday, February 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at its stand.

In addition to Sekoya Nova, Fall Creek plans to highlight several Fall Creek Collection varieties spanning different chill requirements, including KeplerBlue® 'FCM12-038,' AzraBlue® 'FCM14-031,' ArabellaBlue® 'FC14-062,' LoretoBlue® 'FC11-118,' LunaBlue® 'FC12-205,' and 'FCM14-057.' The display will also include pipeline material linked to ongoing work on regional adaptation and mechanical harvest potential.

The company will be present at Fruit Logistica in Hall 1.2, Stand B-50.

