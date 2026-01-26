"Strong sprout exports to North America and solid growth across multiple markets"

Fresh produce exports to North America are in full swing this season. "It always remains to be seen how tariff structures will develop, but above all, we see our role as a flexible link in the chain becoming increasingly important," says Ruud Krul of Freshclusive from Aalsmeer.

"In Spanish peppers, we see fewer opportunities this season due to quality and availability. At the same time, right from the start of the Spanish season, we were able to ship significant volumes of Spanish cucumbers to the United States. In addition, Brussels sprouts were a real strong performer. A failed local crop in North America created strong demand; together with Kamps, we were able to export good volumes of sprouts. That really made the difference this season," Ruud says.

"Traditionally, this period is a bit quieter for America, but we are looking ahead positively to the Dutch fruiting vegetable season. Our export opportunities are mainly determined by local availability. If shortages arise, customers know where to find us, and we can respond quickly. Despite the weaker yen, we also managed to maintain stable trade with Japan. Airfreight rates are higher in winter, but currently quite manageable. We do see capacity in America tightening slightly, which makes the market even more dynamic."

"Exports to the Middle East are performing strongly throughout the year. As Freshclusive, we have seen increased volumes again, and the first weeks of 2026 provide a solid foundation for the rest of the year. The Middle East is a broad sales market for us: From avocados to blueberries, we continuously respond to current demand. In the Far East, we see local production developing, which makes the market more challenging, but also more interesting."

In October 2024, Freshclusive launched a subsidiary in South Africa: Freshclusive RSA. "We are now operating there with three colleagues and have made a very strong start. We ship fruit by both air and sea to a wide range of markets, particularly citrus, grapes, melons, avocados, and top fruit, and we also have our own brand of mini vegetables. Especially for Asia, our physical presence in South Africa is a major added value. It allows us to be even closer to the source and serve customers worldwide more effectively. We see our trade growing: combined RSA and NL sales were higher in 2025 than in 2024, confirming that we are on the right track. And we will continue to expand this year," Ruud concludes.

Together with Scherpenhuizen and Kamps, Freshclusive will be exhibiting as a joint stand holder at Fruit Logistica in Berlin this year: Hall 3.2, stand D-51.

