El Ciruelo produced a record-breaking 2,700,000 units of its New Year's Eve Grapes clock

The Spanish company El Ciruelo recently closed its New Year's Eve campaign, in which its brand Las Uvas de Nochevieja by El Ciruelo broke a production record, with around 2,700,000 units of its well-known grape clock (containing the twelve grapes traditionally eaten in Spain with each of the twelve clock chimes at midnight).

© El Ciruelo

"It's a really special clock-shaped packaging containing twelve already washed seedless grapes; the only one of its kind on the market, catering to one of the most deeply-rooted traditions in Spain," says the company, which will be present as an exhibitor at Fruit Logistica 2026, from February 4th to 6th, in Berlin.

With more than 35 years of experience, El Ciruelo has consolidated its position in the international market as one of the main table grape and stone fruit producers and exporters. Every year, over 11,000 people form part of the company's team, which is a testament to the size and impact of its activity. It currently manages more than 5,000 hectares of crops, and its fruit is marketed in more than 35 countries worldwide.

© El Ciruelo

El Ciruelo markets over 167,500 tons of fruit, with 120,000 tons of table grapes and 47,500 tons of stone fruit. Regarding table grapes, the company mostly stands out for its capacity to guarantee its own supply 365 days a year, as it has its own production in Spain and is also based in Brazil, allowing it to offer continuity and quality all year round.

As for stone fruit, El Ciruelo stands out for being the first producer in Spain to start the season thanks to the strategic location of its crops, spread out between coastal areas and other parts at different altitudes. This combination of microclimates allows production to be brought forward and campaigns to be extended. The company produces peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots, flat peaches, and platerines and has recently also started growing its own cherries, which were already part of its commercial range.

© El Ciruelo

"Innovation and continuous improvement are key foundations. We remain committed to variety renewal and the incorporation of advanced agricultural technologies, such as smart irrigation systems, climate control, and process automation in the field and in the warehouse," they say.

When it comes to social responsibility, in recent years the company has donated more than 60,000 kilos of fruit to social organizations and projects, and more than 18,000 people have benefited from it. "The commitment of our human team is also reflected in initiatives such as the blood donation campaigns carried out by the company itself, which have contributed to saving more than 1,100 lives, as well as solidarity clothing collections," says the company.

© El Ciruelo

El Ciruelo will be present in Hall 18, stand C43 at Fruit Logistica, where its sales team will be welcoming clients and professionals from the sector, showcasing its range and seeking new opportunities for collaboration.

"Taking part in this fair will allow us to strengthen commercial relations, promote our production model and show our capacity as a reliable supplier, with extended campaigns, our own production and a long-term vision," says El Ciruelo.

For more information:

El Ciruelo S.L.

Autovía Alhama

Cartagena, Km 2,5

30840, Murcia, Spain

Tel.: +34 968 630 645

[email protected]

www.elciruelo.com