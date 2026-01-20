France tightens residue rules as importers confirm compliance

The introduction of a new French regulation restricting the import and sale of fruit and vegetables containing certain chemical residues has affected the market at the start of 2026. The regulation, published in the French official gazette on January 5 and entering into force on February 8, sets maximum residue limits for substances including carbendazim, thiophanate-methyl, glufosinate, and mancozeb. It applies to a wide range of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products.

In response, Montosa stated that its products comply with the updated requirements. According to the company, mancozeb has already been included in its internal monitoring programme for several years. Marta Santos, Montosa's quality director, said that a microbiology laboratory was integrated into the company's facilities in 2017 and equipped to carry out residue analysis. "Mancozeb was already among the active substances analyzed as part of our monitoring plan," she said, adding that the company's fruit does not contain residues of the substance.

The company indicated that compliance is linked to quality control systems and supplier requirements. Santos noted that European retailers apply technical specifications that can exceed regulatory thresholds, and that exporters must operate within both regulatory and customer-defined limits. According to Montosa, quality controls are applied across both fresh and processed product lines.

Montosa also referred to its supply network, which includes more than 3,000 growers in Spain and Latin America. Santos said communication with growers had been reinforced following the publication of the French regulation to ensure that cultivation and crop protection practices align with the new residue limits. "We already knew that the fruit we import does not contain mancozeb residues," she said, adding that growers have been informed of the updated restrictions.

The French regulation was introduced in response to public health concerns and affects imports as well as domestic products placed on the market. Importers and distributors supplying France are required to demonstrate compliance with the maximum residue limits by the time the regulation enters into force.

Montosa stated that it plans to continue adapting its monitoring and quality control systems to meet evolving regulatory frameworks across destination markets. According to the company, this includes ongoing residue monitoring and coordination with growers to ensure compliance with applicable legislation in importing countries.

