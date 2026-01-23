Michiel Valk new CEO Taks Handling Systems

During Fruit Logistica 2026, Michiel Valk will be present at the booth of Taks Handling Systems. Michiel was recently appointed as the new CEO of the company. He and his colleagues will be present to discuss efficient and future-proof solutions for internal transport systems and logistics automation.

According to the Taks team, Michiels' appointment further strengthens continuity in leadership. "Under his direction, TAKS will continue its existing course unchanged, with a sustained focus on quality, reliability, and service throughout 2026 and beyond."

© Taks Handling Systems bv

TAKS Handling Systems will be present at Fruit Logistica to discuss efficient and future-proof solutions for internal transport systems and logistics automation. The trade fair participation reflects TAKS' market position and confidence in the years ahead. Project planning for 2026 shows a healthy and continuous flow of work, in line with the company's long-term strategy.

TAKS is present at Fruit Logistica 2026 in booth 4.1 B.02.

Task Handling Systems B.V.

Email: [email protected]

www.taks.nl