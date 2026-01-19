"We are aiming to double the total quantity by 2030"

One of the pear varieties of tomorrow is Fred. This red-cheeked pear has been grown in selected European growing regions for five years now, and cultivation capacities and quantities have been steadily increasing ever since. "This year, the total volume amounts to around 4,600 tons. With the current land structure, we are aiming to double the volume to around 9,000 to 10,000 tons by 2030," reports Michael Weber, managing director of VariCom GmbH and the driving force behind the successful variety concept.

With a share of 80% of the European harvest in 2025, France is by far the most important growing country for the Fred brand. Belgium and Italy are expected to supply around 35% of the European harvest by 2030. In Switzerland, the pear is grown on a good 20 hectares, which corresponds to a volume of around 500 tons this year. In Belgium, the pear grows and thrives under the leadership of the BelOrta cooperative on a good 30 hectares, part of which is mainly exported to Germany. Further commercial plantations are located in Italy (over 50 hectares).

© Varicom GmbHThe older Fred plantations will produce full yields for the first time in the next two years. So far, no significant alternation has been observed in terms of fruit set.

Encouraging yield and marketing situation

Weber explains that growing conditions have been consistently good in all growing regions this year. "The predominantly high Brix content of this year's harvest is due to the optimal weather conditions. Although we have a slightly higher proportion of small fruit in the 60/65 grade, the quantities are selling well. In this respect, demand exceeds the available supply." The marketing window usually extends from October to Easter, he added.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Danilo Christen, Michael Weber, and Miriam Straub represented the Fred variety concept at last year's Fruit Logistica. Christen bred the variety in Switzerland about 20 years ago.

Product characteristics justify premium price

At the POS, the innovative pear variety continues to be offered as a premium item, which is why it is positioned in the higher price range, according to Weber. This market segment in particular is coming under increasing pressure due to inflation and price sensitivity. "Due to the market launch of several mainly red-skinned variety innovations in recent years, the pear market is now quite competitive. Although Fred is also a red-cheeked pear, we would rather not participate in the current race but rather position the pear in the market with its own unique profile. The decisive factor here is not so much the red skin but the good taste and crispness. This is because the pear does not soften quickly, making it particularly suitable as a snack between meals. These characteristics ultimately justify its higher price and contribute to repeat purchases, even in times of increased price sensitivity."

© Varicom GmbH

Pilot plants show promising results

In addition to the countries already mentioned, VariCom GmbH has numerous pilot plants in the Netherlands and Germany (Altes Land and Lake Constance). Weber confirms that the results in the respective pilot plants have been consistently promising so far. "Further good performance of these pilot plants will be crucial for Fred's breakthrough in the new growing countries. From the grower's perspective, a new variety is only interesting if it demonstrably bears fruit. We are also working to further expand our storage capacities to extend the marketing season in the future. In Switzerland, around half of the total volume is already stored in CA cells."

