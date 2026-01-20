A growing Apulian supply chain that invests in and looks to international markets

Despite a complex production scenario, the Ciarciello Group, based in Apulia, closed 2025 with an overall positive balance. Sara Ciarciello, who runs the company with her father, Michele, and brother, Giovanni, discusses the year's campaign. "It was a year marked by structural challenges, but also by concrete growth results. Volumes increased, and turnover followed a satisfactory trend, even in a context complicated by drought and production issues that affected several areas. Regarding profitability, we were able to maintain margins thanks to careful, flexible management that could quickly adapt to an ever-changing agricultural landscape."

Sara, Michele and Giovanni Ciarciello

The weather undoubtedly had the greatest impact on this year's crop performance. Apulia, particularly the Capitanata area in the province of Foggia, is currently experiencing a severe water shortage affecting the entire agricultural sector. "The scarcity of water and irregular rainfall have complicated crop management, affecting yields and production planning. In this scenario, we have strengthened our internal organization. We have also improved the efficient use of resources, which guarantees continuity and high-quality standards for our customers, as well as a high level of responsiveness. This has become one of the company's most valuable assets."

Ensuring a steady and reliable supply of onions, the company's main product, posed significant challenges due to their perishability. "Water shortages affected many crops, resulting in below-average yields and compromised quality. Onions, traditionally characterized by their large size, often had smaller calibers, while late ripening delayed the start of the harvest season. This created a gap of several weeks between yellow and red onions, complicating supply management. Additionally, the product needed to be harvested and stored for longer than expected. Unlike previous years, when the onion season ended in December, processing continued longer this year. This also altered the traditional sowing times for the next campaign."

The focus is now on 2026, which will begin with clear and ambitious goals for the Ciarciello Group. The strategy focuses on developing new processes and enhancing the added value of products. The company plans to expand its selection of semi-finished products by introducing new processing methods designed to meet the needs of industry and large-scale organized distribution. "One key project involves the new facility, where a small yet strategic frozen line will be installed. This investment will allow us to manage frozen products in-house, reducing logistics costs and providing customers with a more efficient, integrated service," says Sara Ciarciello.

Meanwhile, operations are underway on the first range of products, which includes cauliflower and broccoli rosettes in both organic and conventional varieties, which were presented at Macfrut. "We are testing and making refinements in preparation for the final market launch, which confirms our commitment to diversifying and innovating while maintaining our connection to local resources."

At this stage of growth and market positioning, Fruit Logistica 2026 is a significant strategic step. After decades of attending as visitors, the Ciarciello Group will participate as an exhibitor for the first time, marking a symbolic and concrete opening to the international market. "Several new collaborators were surprised to discover in recent months that our company has been operating for over 60 years, supplying a large part of the Italian deep-freezing industry and operating in the fresh and semi-processed sectors," says Sara Ciarciello. This has reinforced the need to raise our profile and present our corporate identity in a more structured way." Berlin remains a central hub for international positioning, and the trade fair will provide an opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and establish new ones by showcasing a supply chain ranging from fresh raw materials to processed and frozen products."

The Ciarciello Group is committed to conveying its dedication to quality and reliability, as well as fostering long-term relationships, to its producers, customers, and partners. It is also essential to communicate an organization's values, create unique products and brands, showcase the value of the local area, and connect with consumers. "Sharing is a key concept that involves collaborating with local companies, producers, and partners because Apulia and Italy boast a level of excellence that deserves recognition." We want to be a reliable partner for producers and customers, as well as a company that can communicate its value and strengthen and increase the visibility of Italian fruits and vegetables in international markets," says Sara Ciarciello.

The Ciarciello Group will be at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin from 4-6 February in Hall 4.2/Stand C-20 in the space dedicated to the Apulia region.

