Strong demand for Egyptian spring onions in European markets

Despite a strong start to the season, 2026 has brought some challenges to the Egyptian spring onion season, says Nora Mohamed, CEO of Egyptian spring onion exporter Happy Land For Agricultural Development: "This season's spring onion volumes started strong, with ample supply through the end of 2025 compared to previous years. However, with the start of 2026 and the associated weather fluctuations and labor challenges at certain points, overall availability was affected. Nevertheless, careful crop planning and close field monitoring enabled us to maintain stable volumes and fulfill our program commitments with clients throughout the season."

© Happy Land For Agricultural Development

According to Mohamed, the demand for spring onions in European markets has remained steady. "Demand for spring onions remains strong. Retailers continue to prioritize consistent supply, reliable programs, and high-quality produce, which has supported steady demand throughout the season. Our main export markets for spring onions are Europe and the UK, where Egyptian spring onions are highly valued for their quality, competitive supply window, and consistency."

Higher costs have resulted in prices for spring onions also being affected, but thanks to programs with fixed prices, clients have not faced any sudden surprises, Mohamed emphasizes: "Prices this season have faced some pressures, mainly due to higher production, labor, and logistics costs on one hand, and the abundant supply at the start of the season, which affected onion prices downward, on the other hand. Market levels have fluctuated depending on availability and transit conditions; however, overall, we were not significantly impacted. Most of our agreements with clients are based on programs with fixed prices throughout the season, ensuring continuous supply at planned prices for our customers while covering our production costs in all circumstances."

© Happy Land For Agricultural Development

The logistical side of the operation remains challenging at times, with political instability not making things any easier, Mohamed explains. "The main challenges this season were vessel instability and longer transit times to Europe and the UK, which have persisted since last season and were further affected by political instability and adverse weather. We're addressing these challenges through improved harvest planning, strengthened quality control, and optimized packaging to ensure product quality is maintained during transit."

"Our focus for the remainder of the season is to continue delivering consistent quality, fulfill all program commitments, and further strengthen long-term partnerships with our European and UK customers, while maintaining efficient and reliable operations and exploring new market and client opportunities," Mohamed concludes.

© Happy Land For Agricultural Development

Happy Land will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. You can find their booth in Hall 22, Stand H-25.

For more information:

Nora Mohamed

Happy Land For Agricultural Development

Tel: +20 12 880 181 77

[email protected]

www.happylandeg.com