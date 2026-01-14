"It was surprising to see such high demand for pomegranates in our main markets"

Despite the challenges that came with the frost earlier this year, the pomegranate season has been a positive one, says Tarik Ulusal, trade specialist for Turkish fresh produce exporter Göknur Gıda: "We've had a very successful pomegranate season. During the current season, we provided a continuous supply to our customers based on their immediate orders, and thanks to our operational planning for shipments, our products reached the shelves of supermarkets fresh and without spoilage, both organic and conventional."

The lower harvest this season did not translate to lower availability for Göknur's organic pomegranates, Ulusal explains. "Last year, due to the frost, there was a decrease of around 30% in the yield of fruit across Turkey. However, in our own organic pomegranate orchard, although we experienced the nationwide yield decline, there was no significant difference compared to the previous season. We were able to provide the necessary support to our customers purchasing organic products."

© Göknur Gıda

According to Ulusal, demand in certain markets was remarkably high, seeing orders for much higher volumes: "Our main market was the European market. We made very high-volume shipments of organic pomegranates to Austria and Germany. In addition, our shipments of both conventional and organic products to various countries such as the Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom continued throughout the season. It was truly surprising to see such high demand in our main markets. Compared to last season, we can say that our shipments to these markets were three times higher than normal. The reason for this is the increase in demand for organic products in both markets, and it looks like this demand will continue to grow over the years."

The logistical side of things did make the season a bit more difficult, Ulusal says. "The waiting time experienced at customs and the increase in freight charges over the years can easily count as major difficulties. Due to the dynamic nature of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, such situations can cause major crises during planning and shipments. The solution that enabled us to overcome the waiting time at customs was definitely to prepare orders in advance and start shipments before the customer's desired date. Regarding freight rates, we maintained this approach by negotiating agreements with the companies we work with at the start of the season, ensuring that shipments could be transported at the same rate even during peak season."

© Göknur Gıda

Ulusal states that Göknur is already preparing for the next season on the schedule: "Our next season will be the cherry season. For this season too, we're already gathering our customers' requests for pre-season planning, taking into account our principle of sustainability with confident steps," he concludes.

Göknur will be exhibiting during Fruit Logistica in Berlin. You can find their booth in Hall 27, stand E-31.

For more information:

Tarik Ulusal

Göknur Gıda

Tel: +90 324 237 5749

[email protected]

www.goknur.com.tr