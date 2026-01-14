Mixed reality demonstration to highlight post-harvest processing layouts

Wyma will present a mixed-reality demonstration of post-harvest processing solutions at Fruit Logistica 2026, using immersive technology to visualise full processing lines and system layouts.

The mixed-reality setup allows visitors to view post-harvest lines at full scale, including infeed, washing, grading, and outfeed stages. The aim is to provide a clearer understanding of line flow, integration, and spatial requirements without the need for physical equipment on the stand. According to Wyma, the approach is intended to support technical discussions around capacity planning, crop handling, and facility layout.

To deliver the demonstration, Wyma is working with Fracture Reality, whose XR platform is used to visualise processing environments in mixed reality. The platform enables users to move through virtual representations of processing lines and assess how different systems interact within a complete installation.

In addition to the mixed-reality experience, Wyma has adjusted its stand layout to prioritise meeting space rather than machinery displays. The stand includes seating areas for informal discussions and a separate meeting room intended for scheduled or confidential meetings. Refreshments will also be available throughout the event.

Wyma's sales, engineering, and project teams will be present during the exhibition to discuss topics such as new processing projects, line upgrades, capacity expansion, automation, efficiency, and sustainability. The company indicated that discussions may also cover how existing post-harvest lines can be adapted or expanded over time.

Wyma will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Hall 2.1, Stand D-41.

