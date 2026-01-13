Processing technology for industrial fresh food operations

Kronen will present a selection of its machines and system solutions for the industrial processing of fruit, vegetables, salad leaves, and other fresh foods at stand A-20 in Hall 1.1 at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. The presentation will focus on how processing technology can support efficiency, hygiene, and product quality in day-to-day production environments.

Kronen's modular machines and production lines can be configured to suit different operational scales, ranging from semi-automated applications to fully integrated processing lines. The company's approach centres on practical usability, alongside performance and hygiene requirements, within industrial food processing facilities.

"Our customers are dealing with increasingly complex demands around hygiene standards, flexible product specifications, and efficiency," says Stephan Zillgith, Spokesman of Kronen's Management Board. "At Fruit Logistica, we use the opportunity to exchange ideas with customers and partners and to discuss how processing solutions can be adapted to specific production needs."

At the stand, Kronen will show a range of machines designed for fresh-cut processing. The focus will be on solutions that can operate as standalone units or be integrated into larger production lines.

The machines on show at the event will include:

GS 10-2 and GS 20 belt cutting machines: suitable for universal use to cut a wide variety of products such as fruit, vegetables, herbs, or salad leaves, offering high throughput rates and consistent cutting quality

KUJ V and KUJ-HC 220 cube, strip & slice cutting machines: machines for precise cutting of fruit, vegetables, and other foods, with capacities of up to 2,500 or 8,000 kilograms per hour

Tona V cutting machine: designed for semi-automatic production of fruit and vegetable slices, segments, or sticks

CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine: for continuous processing of up to 5,000 kg of white and red cabbage per hour, with adjustable cutting thickness

HEWA 3800 washing machine: for pre-washing, washing, and disinfecting products, with a focus on water and energy efficiency and accessibility for cleaning

KS-100 PLUS and KS-7 ECO vegetable spin-dryers: for drying washed cut products with controlled spin-drying

Flex L and Flex packaging machines from Kronen partner GKS Packaging: compact machines for automated packaging applications

Automatic basket carousel: a system designed to enable faster basket changes after washing and to reduce product loss

Dutch company iWEIGH will participate at the Kronen stand for the first time, presenting weighing technology for food processing, including tabletop scales and trolley scales for combined weighing and packaging processes.

Visitors will be able to see machines and processes in operation and discuss practical applications with members of the international Kronen team. Trade show chef Andreas Eigner will also prepare fresh products at the stand.

Kronen will be at stand A-20 in Hall 1.1 at Fruit Logistica 2026.

Kronen

