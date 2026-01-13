Crop resilience and snack formats shape retail vegetable supply

Reliable year-round supply for retail starts with stable crop performance at the production level. At Fruit Logistica, Rijk Zwaan is presenting a range of varietal developments aimed at supporting crop resilience, production security, and consistent quality across the fresh produce chain, according to Jan Doldersum, Manager Chain & Retail at Rijk Zwaan.

© Rijk Zwaan

Several breeding concepts focus on strengthening crop robustness and improving resistance management. Examples include Nasonovia Defense lettuce, developed to support pest control strategies, and Blue Leaf™ cucumbers, which are selected for stable plant performance. These genetics are positioned to support continuity of supply for growers and retailers. At the same time, hydroponic production systems continue to gain traction, with examples from the United States demonstrating how technology is being applied alongside sustainability considerations in vegetable production.

Consumer demand remains a key driver in breeding priorities, particularly around health, nutrition, and convenience. Rijk Zwaan highlights varieties such as Tatayoyo® and Sweet Palermo® peppers, which are positioned as natural sources of vitamins alongside established taste profiles. Convenience-oriented concepts are also being developed, including the Veggies First consumer brand, which focuses on snack formats and everyday vegetable consumption.

© Rijk Zwaan

Texture and freshness remain important quality parameters at the retail level. Snack cucumbers such as MyCubies®, along with snack tomato varieties Calchetto, Laurencetto, and Abrametto, are presented as examples of breeding aimed at delivering consistent crunch. In addition, a new snack lettuce concept has been developed together with partners in Spain, linking product development with field performance.

Retail alignment is further addressed through the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre, where varietal concepts are presented in relation to market trends and retail requirements. The focus is on how breeding decisions translate into shelf performance, supply continuity, and category development.

© Rijk Zwaan

Beyond Fruit Logistica, Rijk Zwaan is organising on-site demonstration events to show production systems in practice. Hydroponic Demo Days will take place in the Netherlands from 26 January to 6 February, followed by Winter Open Field Days in Spain from 9 to 13 February. These events are intended to provide growers, retailers, and partners with practical insight into crop performance under different production systems.

Rijk Zwaan will be at Fruit Logistica in Hall 1.2, Stand D-13.

© Rijk ZwaanFor more information:

