Tropical fruit suppliers present South America and Africa in Berlin

The Import Promotion Desk will present a selection of tropical and subtropical fruit from South America and Africa at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from 4 to 6 February. Around 40 companies from ten countries will participate at Booth 25, C03, representing Egypt, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Kenya, Colombia, Morocco, Peru, Senegal, and Ukraine.

© CO Sifora

Companies from South America will present a range of products. Colombian exhibitors will offer fruits, including passion fruit, limes, tamarillos, granadillas, physalis, oranges, and lemons, with one company also focusing on blueberry production. Ecuadorian participants will show bananas alongside pineapples, several mango varieties, and red and white dragon fruit. Brazil will be represented by companies supplying melons such as honeydew, cantaloupe, and Gaya types, as well as limes and mangoes. Peru's participation will include pomegranates, fresh organic ginger, and turmeric.

African suppliers will also be present with a wide assortment of fruit. Egyptian companies will exhibit grapes, apricots, peaches, pomegranates, bananas, dragon fruit, mangoes, cherimoyas, mandarins, oranges, and lemons. Moroccan exhibitors will focus on citrus fruit, while Senegal will present mangoes. Ghanaian companies will display passion fruit and papayas.

© EC Karlita

In addition to fruit, several African partner countries will present vegetables and herbs. Kenyan companies will showcase fresh herbs such as basil, chives, thyme, and oregano, along with avocados, sugar snap peas, green beans, baby zucchinis, baby leeks, and baby carrots. Companies from Senegal and Morocco will also present products, including chilli and okra pods, green beans, and zucchinis.

The showcase is coordinated by the Import Promotion Desk, which supports companies from selected partner countries in accessing European markets and presenting their export-ready products to potential buyers.

© IPDFor more information:

Sandra Freiberg

Import Promotion Desk (IPD)

Phone: +49 (0) 228 909 00 81 63

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.importpromotiondesk.de