Refrigerated logistics solutions for global fresh produce

Fruit Logistica will bring together companies that are active across the global fresh produce supply chain. With exhibitors from more than 90 countries, the event provides a platform to discuss developments, technologies, and operational approaches in fresh fruit and vegetable logistics.

MSC will be present at the event to discuss its refrigerated transport services and logistics network for temperature-sensitive cargo. The focus will be on handling practices and systems used to support the movement of fresh produce from origin to destination.

© Dreamstime

Controlled atmosphere and cold treatment in produce transport

Transporting fresh fruit and vegetables over long distances requires close management of temperature and atmospheric conditions. MSC operates a reefer container fleet equipped with cooling, dehumidification, and atmosphere-control systems.

These include Controlled Atmosphere (CA) and Cold Treatment (CT) solutions, which regulate oxygen, carbon dioxide, and humidity levels during transit. The aim of these technologies is to manage ripening processes, address phytosanitary requirements, and support quality preservation without the use of chemical treatments, particularly on longer routes.

Real-time container monitoring

MSC also offers digital monitoring through its iReefer platform, which provides real-time visibility on container location and key condition parameters. Data includes temperature, humidity, and movement status, allowing cargo stakeholders to track shipments during transit.

According to the company, real-time monitoring can support cold chain oversight by enabling early identification of deviations, improving cargo security, and supporting operational planning. The system is designed to integrate monitoring information into broader supply chain decision-making.

Participation at Fruit Logistica 2026

During Fruit Logistica, MSC representatives will be available to discuss refrigerated container technology, energy efficiency measures, and operational considerations related to fresh produce transport. Visitors can exchange information with MSC's reefer specialists on logistics requirements for fruit and vegetables across different trade lanes.

MSC will be located in Hall 26, Stand E10 at the Berlin exhibition centre.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +49 3068 0727 51715

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com