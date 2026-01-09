Ten innovations shortlisted across produce and technology awards

Two independent juries have selected ten nominees for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2026, highlighting developments in fresh produce and technology addressing current challenges in the fruit and vegetable sector.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

For two decades, the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award has been used to present new products, processes, and services at Fruit Logistica. From a wide range of submissions, expert juries selected ten entries that will be showcased in dedicated exhibition areas during the trade fair. Visitors will be able to vote for their preferred innovation on the first two days of the event.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

The award is presented in two categories. The Fresh Produce category focuses on new fruit and vegetable varieties, while the Technology category covers technical solutions and services related to production, handling, and packaging.

Five entries were selected for the Fresh Produce category.

Boombites™ Red Berry Grapes are the result of a collaboration between British company Bloom Fresh (Hall 8.2, Stand A-80) and some of the world's leading table grape producers. Developing this new fruit variety took more than ten years, and it not only tastes great, but also contains polyphenols, which are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

To ensure that people with allergies do not have to go without apples, the German company ZIN – Züchtungsinitiative Niederelbe (Hall 20, stands B21 and A22) has developed POMPUR. It is the world's first apple brand to be certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF). As well as being of remarkable quality, it tastes excellent.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

The POPITS™ snack cucumber is a collaboration between Israeli company Harmoniz LTD and Canadian company Mastronardi Produce (Hall 1.2, stand D-45). Measuring four to five centimetres in length, it is 1° Brix sweeter than conventional cucumbers and is particularly crisp and perfectly uniform. This new variety promises producers high yields and minimal losses.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

Sapori | Finest Selection from Wim Peters Kwekerijen (Hall 1.2, Stand C-51) in the Netherlands stands out thanks to its unique flavours and extraordinary colours. This is a particularly fine selection of mini cherry tomatoes, distinguished by both their flavours and their colours. The 1.5-kilogram selection includes ivory, black and green fruits.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

Tribelli Seedless, from Dutch exhibitor Enza Zaden Beheer B.V. (Hall 1.2, Stand B-30), are a healthy snack to enjoy between meals. These sweet, pointed mini peppers are full of flavour, crunchy and seedless, and require no further preparation. This high-quality fruit is cultivated by dedicated partners across Europe.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

Five nominees were selected for the Technology category.

AURA SC: insect control with a difference. The Slovenian Trapview Group (Hall 3.1, C-12) has developed a fully automatic pest monitoring and forecasting solution. Using UV light attraction and an AI-controlled self-cleaning mechanism, it enables continuous, real-time monitoring of multiple pest species. The collected data is converted into precise forecasts, which can be accessed via the Trapview app. This reduces personnel costs and the use of insecticides.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

Compack's circular cellulose packaging is produced using mushroom waste (Hall 27, A-50). The Belgian company manufactures plastic-free boxes from the material on which the mushrooms grew. The boxes are free of harmful substances, compostable, recyclable and PPWR-compliant. This solution uses less paper than conventional fibre packaging.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

The High-Speed Grafter from TTA-ISO in the Netherlands (Hall 3.1, Stand A-61) enables precise cuts above the cotyledons, setting a new standard for automatic grafting. Thanks to modern image processing, AI and a carousel system, the scion and rootstock are aligned perfectly every time, ensuring a seamless, efficient and hygienic process.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

Precision and performance are the L50 DRONE's (Hall 3.1, C-21, ABZ Innovation, Hungary) key selling points. Europe's first LiDAR-based agricultural spraying drone with a 50-litre capacity works with great accuracy and precision. It boasts 30 per cent longer flight times and can cover up to 24 hectares per hour.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

The Solar Solution for light-loving crops from the Swiss company Voltiris (Hall 3.1, Stand A-10a) was selected by the jury for its beneficial effects on greenhouse crops. Solar filter modules promote vigorous plant growth and high yields. At the same time, light is converted into renewable electricity.

© Fruit Logistica 2026

All nominated innovations will be presented to trade visitors during Fruit Logistica 2026, where voting will determine the winners in both categories.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 6 February 2026, at 1 pm, in the foyer between Halls 1.1 and 2.1.

© Fruit Logistica 2026For more information:

Susanne Tschenisch

Fruit Logistica

Tel: +49 30 3038 2295

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitlogistica.com