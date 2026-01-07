Joint vegetable breeding portfolios showcased in Berlin

Hazera and HM.Clause, both part of the Limagrain Group, will jointly participate at Fruit Logistica from 4 to 6 February in Berlin. The two companies will present their product portfolios from a shared booth, focusing on varietal development for different segments of the fresh produce chain.

The joint presence reflects ongoing cooperation between the two breeding companies, which aim to address production, supply chain, and market requirements through coordinated variety development. According to the companies, the approach combines breeding expertise across crops and production systems, covering both open-field and protected cultivation.

© Hazera

At Fruit Logistica, the companies will present a selection of tomato, watermelon, pepper, and broccoli varieties. Tomatoes and watermelons form a central part of the combined display, reflecting continued demand in both retail and export channels. The companies indicate that portfolio alignment allows a broader range of solutions across cultivation conditions, packaging formats, and market destinations.

HM. Clause will showcase several tomato segments, including mid-sized, Oxheart, and Marmande types, as well as pepper varieties. The tomatoes presented cover a range of colours, fruit sizes, and production types aimed at high- and medium-technology systems. The pepper selection focuses on large-calibre types developed for uniformity, shelf life, and consistency across harvests. Broccoli varieties will also be included, with traits related to colour retention and post-harvest performance.

Hazera's presentation highlights snack tomato and watermelon breeding programmes. In tomatoes, the focus is on small-fruited types positioned for fresh consumption, with breeding targets linked to taste, texture, and colour diversity. In watermelons, Hazera will present both standard and mini seedless varieties, developed for consistent eating quality and extended availability. The range includes varieties selected for flesh colour, texture, and suitability for different market windows.

Both companies indicate that their cooperation extends beyond variety presentation and includes shared development work and coordinated support across the value chain. The collaboration draws on long-term breeding programmes and experience in commercial variety introduction across multiple regions.

Fruit Logistica is one of the main annual international trade events for fresh produce, bringing together breeders, growers, exporters, retailers, and supply chain partners. Hazera and HM.Clause will be located at booth 31-A in hall 11.2, where visitors can review current breeding directions and varietal characteristics across multiple crops.

The companies state that the joint presentation is intended to provide a consolidated overview of their breeding activities and how these are positioned within current production and market structures.

For more information:

Virag Zsombok

Hazera

Email: [email protected]

www.hazera.com