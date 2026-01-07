Fruit Logistica sets forum program for 2026

Fruit Logistica will take place in Berlin from 4 to 6 February 2026, bringing together stakeholders from across the global fresh fruit and vegetable sector. The event will once again include a multi-stage program focused on market developments, production systems, technology, logistics, and value-chain trends.

The stage program is scheduled to include around 200 speakers from industry, research, and applied practice. Presentations and panel discussions will be simultaneously translated into German, English, Spanish, French, and Italian. Six specialist stages will operate as platforms for information exchange and discussion, addressing topics relevant to the current and future development of the fresh produce sector.

The Insights Stage, located in Hall 21, will focus on global market dynamics. Sessions will examine developments in international trade, consumption patterns, and supply chain resilience. Speakers will present market data and analysis on topics such as price pressure, shifting consumer behaviour, geopolitical factors, and their impact on trade flows.

In Hall 3.1, the Farming Forward Stage will focus on the transfer of innovation from research to commercial application. Start-ups and companies will present digital tools and agricultural technologies, including sensors, automation, and robotics. The program will also cover controlled environment agriculture, with contributions from the CEA Alliance, and conclude with the Frutic Science Symposium, where researchers will discuss production efficiency, digitalisation, and sustainability.

The Fresh Produce Forum in Hall 23 will address market-oriented topics across the value chain. Discussions will cover production, trade, marketing, and research perspectives, with sessions on distribution models, packaging approaches, and access to international markets. Panels are designed to provide practical input for producers, traders, and service providers.

The Future Lab in Hall 6.1 will focus on emerging technologies and longer-term developments in the fruit and vegetable trade. Presentations will include pilot projects, automation concepts, and applications of artificial intelligence. Discussions will centre on how these approaches are being tested or implemented within the sector.

Logistics topics will be addressed at the Logistics Hub in Hall 26. Sessions will focus on transport, cold chain management, and supply chain operations. Topics include refrigeration technology, intermodal transport, port logistics, and approaches to maintaining product quality during transit.

Together, the six stages form a structured program intended to reflect current challenges and operational developments across production, trade, and logistics in the global fresh produce industry.

