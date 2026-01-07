Brazil citrus trials show higher yields with Agrarius technology

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (MVMD) has reported updated results from ongoing citrus field trials in Brazil evaluating its Agrarius signaling technology. Agrarius is described as a product intended to support crop yield increases, reduce fertilizer and pesticide use, and improve plant condition.

The trials are being conducted through FARM ATAC, a client-directed third-party partner assessing Agrarius applications in mature Hamlin and Valencia orange orchards.

In Hamlin blocks, Agrarius treated orchards recorded a productivity increase of about 125 boxes per hectare, representing a 15 per cent rise. Juice yield analysis indicated that treated fruit required 20 fewer boxes to produce one ton of juice compared with the control, resulting in an estimated total yield increase of 22 per cent. Independent agronomists also noted a visual reduction in symptoms associated with huanglongbing (HLB).

In Valencia, Agrarius treated trees averaged 835 boxes per hectare compared with 559 boxes in the control block, a 49 per cent difference. Treated trees showed stronger vigor and canopy density, which the company links to nutrient uptake and photosynthetic activity.

Two further trials in younger citrus orchards are underway, with preliminary observations described as similar to or more favorable than those in mature orchard blocks.

MVMD stated that reduced visible HLB symptoms are among the most notable trends seen in the Brazil trials. Dennis Hancock, president and chief executive officer of MVMD, said, "The early results we are seeing in Brazil are consistent with prior trials we have conducted and, if sustained across broader programs, suggest that Agrarius could represent the first scalable organic tool to help mitigate the impact of citrus greening disease while simultaneously improving orchard productivity and plant health."

Source: Citrus Industry