Samskip appoints Ólafur Orri Ólafsson as new CEO

Samskip has announced the appointment of Ólafur Orri Ólafsson as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Samskip Group, succeeding outgoing CEO Kari-Pekka Laaksonen. The company stated that the leadership transition follows several years in which Laaksonen oversaw the expansion of Samskip's multimodal network, entry into new markets, and work on decarbonisation and digital initiatives.

Ólafsson has held a range of strategic and operational roles within Samskip and brings long-term experience with the organisation. In a statement issued by the company, he said:

"I am stepping into this role at an exciting time for our company, and I'm proud to be the one to take over from Kari-Pekka. I thank him for his leadership over the years; his work has been very important in shaping Samskip into the strong, forward-looking company it is today. I am committed to continuing along that path, the Samskip way, while bringing new vision and energy to our organization in the years ahead."

Samskip described the appointment as part of its ongoing leadership continuity and its broader strategic direction in multimodal logistics across Europe. The company noted that Ólafsson's background within the organisation provides familiarity with its operations, staff, and customer base.

Laaksonen's departure marks a transition following structural and sustainability-focused developments at the company. Samskip stated that the change aligns with its long-term plans for strengthening its logistics position in the European market.

