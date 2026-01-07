CFB outlines advocacy efforts at Anaheim meeting

California Farm Bureau (CFB) President Shannon Douglass outlined the organization's priorities and recent policy activities during the Farm Bureau's 107th Annual Meeting in Anaheim. Douglass, a diversified farmer and rancher in Glenn County, acknowledged ongoing pressures facing California agriculture while emphasizing the role of policy work in addressing them.

In her remarks, Douglass referenced this year's work by Farm Bureau policy staff on issues including utility rates, farmland conservation, and livestock–coyote conflicts. She said, "I think our voices were heard," noting the organisation's continued engagement on these regulatory areas.

Douglass also discussed the Farm Bureau's position on the farm workforce. In August, she and California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas coauthored an opinion column in The New York Times calling for a pathway to legal status for undocumented farmworkers. She described the effort as an attempt to bring attention to the issue's impact on farms, rural communities, and families, adding, "We are going to continue fighting on the issue."

Membership trends were also highlighted, with Douglass noting that several county Farm Bureaus, including Lake, Nevada, Napa, Plumas-Sierra, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Solano, reported growth over the past year. She also acknowledged the work of the San Bernardino and Alameda County Farm Bureaus. Douglass closed by referring to the organisation's long history and the foundation it provides for addressing future agricultural challenges.

