Dutch grower in California shifts from floriculture into cannabis

Dutchman Barry Brand moved to California more than forty years ago to work in floriculture, but these days he is busy with cannabis and avocado production. He talks about his journey in the TV program Onze Boerderij. "About fifteen years ago, the flower industry became tough," he explains, "mainly because of rising labor costs and strong imports from South America. When that happens, you start looking for crops with a better return. I think about seventy percent of the greenhouses here are now filled with cannabis."

Barry adds another estimate in the episode. "I'd say eight or nine out of every ten greenhouses in this area are owned by Dutch growers." On the unused slopes and open ground around his greenhouses, he establishes avocado trees, gradually expanding the planted area. Over a period of five years, his avocado plantings have grown to a total of eighty hectares.

