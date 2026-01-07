Proprietary data program helps give retailers an edge

Honeybear Brands is now offering a data-driven retail partnership. With strategic U.S packing and distribution locations throughout North America and comprehensive import programs, the company delivers seamless, year-round solutions for its retail customers.

At the core of this approach is the Honeybear Insights Team (H.I.T.), a dedicated analytics group providing category intelligence to help retailers optimize assortment, pricing, and promotions. HIT is the "how" behind the company's ability to deliver growth and category performance.

"We want to help our customers be successful even if that means encouraging the promotion of a variety that isn't ours," said Chuck Sinks, president of sales and marketing for Honeybear Brands. "That honest, uncensored level of communication is key to the trusted relationships we have developed throughout the industry."

Through unbiased, data-backed analysis, the Honeybear Insights Team evaluates category performance, shopper behavior, and pricing strategies to ensure retailers are fully positioned to meet consumer demand. These insights, combined with the company's product quality and operational scale, allow customers to make more confident, informed decisions — and grow their apple and pear categories profitably.

According to industry data from USApple, apples remain the second most consumed fruit in the U.S., trailing only bananas. The company is actively supporting industry-wide efforts to grow that share — focusing on increasing apple consumption among younger consumers and highlighting apples' health and convenience benefits.

"Apples have seen a drop in consumption with younger consumers. We need to turn that trend around and give them a reason to choose apples first for a variety of eating occasions," said Kristi Harris, brand manager at Honeybear Brands. "Health-conscious consumers are looking for foods that deliver both nutrition and convenience — and apples have both in spades. Calling out trending health benefits and ease of use, alongside flavor is a key part of our merchandising and digital strategy. "

Packed with fiber for gut health, portable for busy lifestyles, and available in a spectrum of flavors and colors, apples are a natural fit for today's health-driven consumer. From grab-and-go snacking to salads, side dishes, and desserts, there's an apple for every taste and occasion.

For retail partners interested in learning how the Honeybear Insights Team can help drive category growth, please contact a sales representative from the company.

