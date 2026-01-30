"The Estonian fruit and vegetable market is small, but very sensitive to quality and price"

Karlskroona OÜ is the largest fruit and vegetable wholesaler in Estonia. Established in 1998, the company is part of the Finnish Veikko Laine OY Group, one of the leading fresh produce groups in Northern Europe.

© Karlskroona OÜCEO Margit Markvart explains: "Our warehouse and distribution centre, which covers over 5,500 m², is located near Tallinn. From here, we supply a wide range of fruit and vegetables to customers across the country. Over the years, Karlskroona has grown thanks to its reputation for reliability and efficiency, and its commitment to building long-term partnerships with both suppliers and customers. We sell a full range of fresh fruit and vegetables, including year-round staples and seasonal produce. The main categories include citrus fruits, apples, bananas, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, potatoes, and cabbage. We also handle seasonal berries, stone fruits, and herbs. Some products, such as herbs, grapes, and tomatoes, are packed in our own packaging department to ensure freshness and flexibility."

Sourcing spans a broad and diversified network, with Southern and Central Europe playing the key role. "Our products come from a wide range of suppliers around the world, primarily from Southern and Central Europe - particularly Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland - as well as from overseas," Markvart emphasises. "In recent years, we have diversified our supply base to mitigate the risks associated with weather extremes and logistical disruptions. Climate change and geopolitical tensions have made flexibility and multi-origin sourcing increasingly important. We continuously monitor quality, logistics, and pricing to ensure a stable supply for our customers."

Supplier selection adheres to strict quality and safety requirements. Karlskroona only works with approved, regularly audited suppliers who meet strict quality and food safety standards, such as GLOBALG.A.P., GRASP, and BRC/IFS certifications. "We prefer long-term cooperation: many of our suppliers have been with us for years. Building trust, planning together, and providing feedback after each season helps both sides to improve product quality, packaging, and logistics efficiency", says Markvart.

Italy holds a special place in the company's sourcing strategy

"The country is one of our key year-round sourcing countries. We import clementines, oranges, lemons, fennel, radicchio, herbs, baby salads, tomatoes, peppers, and kiwifruit. During spring and summer, we also source carrots, potatoes, apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, melons, and watermelons. Italian produce is highly regarded by our customers for its excellent flavour and consistent quality, and we have long-standing partnerships with several reliable Italian suppliers."

© Karlskroona OÜ

Karlskroona warehouse

Maintaining a reliable cold chain is a central priority for Karlskroona

All transport is handled by certified refrigerated carriers, and temperature compliance is monitored continuously through data loggers and control systems. Markvart explains: "At our warehouse near Tallinn, products are stored in temperature-controlled zones according to product group. Our equipment and monitoring tools are regularly upgraded to ensure efficient and precise control of storage conditions. The facility is managed by a Smart House system that automatically regulates temperature and energy use throughout all cold chambers and across the warehouse - a key advantage in managing rising energy costs."

"To further improve energy efficiency, we have invested in two solar power plants: a rooftop installation and a ground-mounted solar park. These supply a significant proportion of our electricity. We operate under strict FEFO (First Expired, First Out) principles, and our warehouse management system provides full traceability and freshness control throughout the entire process."

Estonian market

When describing the Estonian fruit and vegetable market, Markvart emphasizes that it is small but very quality- and price-sensitive. Consumers value freshness, reliability, and European origin. "In recent years, we've seen growing interest in health-oriented and convenient products. Demand for citrus, berries, and greenhouse vegetables remains strong throughout the year. The most dynamic categories are washed salads, chopped or ready-to-cook vegetables; citrus fruits, driven by health awareness; tomatoes and cucumbers, especially higher-flavor specialty varieties."

The future of fruit and vegetable distribution

Looking ahead, Karlskrona sees strategic value in two major areas of innovation. "The first is data-driven management and operational discipline. This involves using analytics, clear KPIs, and continuous improvement to raise service quality and efficiency. The second relates to digital tools and logistics optimisation, including better forecasting, inventory management, and real-time cold-chain monitoring, to reduce waste and ensure consistent quality."

"As part of the Veikko Laine Group, we benefit from shared knowledge and systems that help us to remain efficient and competitive in a rapidly changing market," concludes Markvart.

For more information:

Karlskroona OÜ

Loovälja tee 1, Jõelähtme vald

74201 Harjumaa, Estonia

+372 5303 7921

[email protected]

www.karlskroona.ee