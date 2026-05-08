Combined power, control and automation systems for North American greenhouses

Operating as a small, family-run company, Acrobat PCA has established a specialised role in the North American greenhouse sector. The company focuses on the design and build of combined power-control-automation panels, supplying solutions that integrate a range of automation platforms used across modern horticulture.

Owner Mark van den Ende shares that this behind-the-scenes role means the company contributes to high-profile greenhouse developments, without directly participating in installation or grower-facing operations. "We are organizers and planners by the very nature of our work. We provide our customers with great equipment, of course, but also a second set of eyes. Trust but verify."

Platform-agnostic integration

Acrobat prides itself on its ability to understand and apply multiple climate automation systems. The company has always been a platform-agnostic and independent supplier. "We have decades of experience with greenhouses and integrating various computer systems; meanwhile, best practices around controls remain quite constant," he explains. This flexibility allows the company to collaborate internationally with a broad network of customers.

The company's roots run deep. Mark notes a long-standing familiarity with control panel manufacturing, supported by his family's industry experience. This background has positioned Acrobat as a natural partner for companies seeking reliable control system integration. "My Opa was a vegetable grower who utilized "plat glas" and later a wood-framed greenhouse. My father apprenticed under Henk Hoogendoorn in the Netherlands and later worked for about two decades for Priva North America, and I'm a master electrician with a passion for farming. Our industry roots run deep, and we've participated in the evolution of the greenhouse over generations. But that's history, and we're future-facing. Today works because of the talent of this team and our constant efforts to improve."

© Acrobat PCA

Mark's grandfather, Bert van den Ende (left), and his "plat glas"

Serving the supply chain

Acrobat operates as a dedicated and independent specialist within the greenhouse supply chain, working closely with system dealers, turnkey greenhouse builders, and even as an OEM. This focused role allows the company to concentrate on its core strength: designing and manufacturing high-quality equipment.

"We're shop people, and we do this very efficiently. We design and build equipment while maintaining focus on process and best practices, both inside and outside the cabinets," Mark says, highlighting the company's hands-on, technical expertise.

By maintaining this clear position, Acrobat complements its partners rather than competing with them. All while providing efficient project delivery, accuracy, and traceability. That adds up to serviceable and long-lasting equipment. The company continues to expand its reach within this network. "I'm always looking for new partnerships," he adds. "Not necessarily to change what we do, but how many farms we serve. All growers deserve top-quality control equipment, regardless of which automation platform they choose."

© Acrobat PCA

The Acrobat team today, in front of their latest project deliverables

© Acrobat PCA

Digital twin of the climate control cabinet in the team photo

Navigating regional complexity

Electrical compliance remains a defining challenge in North America, where certification requirements differ from other regions. Acrobat operates as a UL 508A panel shop, enabling its systems to be deployed across the continent.

"That's the standard for this equipment," he explains. "A panel that can be installed anywhere in North America, no questions asked." However, adapting international ideas to industry standards is not always straightforward.

"I feel that mostly everything in greenhouses is imported well from Europe. But our electrical systems, rules, and even drawing standards are very different here in North America. The sweet spot is blending European efficiency with North American robustness."

Lighting control under scrutiny

Lighting systems have become a focal point of technical and regulatory challenges in recent years. According to Mark, inconsistencies in imported and domestic lighting control equipment has raised concerns around compliance and quality. "For example, there still seems to be some confusion about what constitutes an approved over-current protector".

At the same time, the company continues to innovate. A fully redesigned lighting panel being released this year reflects both technical refinement and cost optimisation. "We've been able to both increase quality and lower cost, while maintaining the compact enclosure profile the industry expects. That was the challenge: being competitive against the questionable decisions of others while still delivering a cULus Listed product. We're proud of the results."

Market outlook

Despite a slowdown in greenhouse construction across most of North America following peak activity in 2021–2022, Acrobat has maintained steady operations. "We dropped a bit, held steady, and now see some signs of improvement," he observes. "History teaches us this industry is cyclical, and because we've continuously invested in improving our products and processes, we're positioned to scale. Our design office and panel shop are digitally linked, and both are about as automated as currently possible."

For more information:

Acrobat PCA

Mark van den Ende, Owner

[email protected]

https://acrobatpca.com