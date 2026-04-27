Rising plastic costs drive interest in PHA-based alternatives in Europe’s greenhouse supply chain

© reGreen reGreen LLC is a Ukrainian agri-tech startup developing biodegradable plant containers made from PHA-based bio-composites. The products are manufactured using renewable-powered, distributed 3D printing micro-factories and are intended for use in the European horticulture sector, where growers are facing increasing regulatory and cost pressures.

"We are building a solution for a market that is already under pressure," says Vitalii Goi, Director & Founder of reGreen. "The direction is clear: less plastic, more accountability, and more localized production."

Plastic price volatility and market pressure

The economics of conventional nursery plastics are becoming increasingly unstable. In 2026, fossil fuel supply disruptions have led to significant price fluctuations, directly affecting growers operating on narrow margins.

"The horticultural plastics market has been under significant pressure. Every polymer price spike affects the entire supply chain."

PHA biopolymers offer a different cost structure. Produced through bacterial fermentation of renewable feedstocks, they are not directly linked to oil and gas markets. While current costs remain higher (approximately EUR 30–40 per kilogram), Vitalii notes that when growers factor in disposal, regulations, and sustainability expectations, the overall cost picture changes.

© reGreen

PHA-based containers: Performance and certification

PHA-based containers are emerging as a technically viable alternative to conventional plastics. These materials biodegrade in natural soil conditions without leaving microplastics and meet standards such as EN 13432 for compostability.

"PHA differs fundamentally from traditional plastics. It reintegrates into biological cycles instead of persisting as waste."

From a production standpoint, reGreen uses 3D printing to enable flexible design. This allows growers to move beyond standardized pot formats toward crop-specific solutions.

Sustainability gains in greenhouse production

The environmental impact of plastic waste in horticulture remains substantial, with billions of pots used annually across Europe. Many are not recycled due to contamination.

"PHA-based containers allow plants to be transplanted directly with the pot," he explains. "This reduces labor, avoids root damage, and eliminates the need for waste collection."

Additionally, the material's permeability supports improved root development by enabling limited air and moisture exchange. According to Vitalii, "this reduces the risk of root circling while maintaining the stability growers expect during use."

© reGreen

Regulatory drivers: EU single-use plastics directive

The EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) and broader packaging regulations are accelerating the transition away from non-recyclable plastics. While plant containers are not always directly targeted, the regulatory trajectory is influencing material choices.

"Non-recyclable plastics are likely to become more expensive and less practical over time. Growers will face higher compliance costs and more administrative complexity."

Biodegradable alternatives offer a way to align with these evolving requirements while simplifying waste management processes.

Distributed manufacturing and micro-factories

reGreen's production model is based on localized micro-factories powered by renewable energy. These compact units can operate close to growers, reducing transport emissions and enabling on-demand manufacturing.

"Traditional plastic manufacturing is centralized and inflexible," he says. "With 3D printing, designs can be adjusted digitally, and production can happen closer to the end user."

Although injection molding remains more efficient for high-volume products, he emphasizes that for smaller batches and specialized applications, distributed production is already viable and improving rapidly.

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Future materials: Beyond PHA

While PHA is currently the most commercially viable option, emerging materials such as cork and algae-based composites are under development.

"These materials are promising but still at an early stage. We expect hybrid solutions, combining PHA with natural fibers, to expand applications rather than replace existing materials."

For more information:

reGreen

Vitalii Goi, Director and Founder

[email protected]

www.regreen.ua