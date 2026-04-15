Scaling integrated tri-country greenhouse network for consistent year-round supply

Windset Farms® is enhancing its ability to deliver fresher, better-tasting, and more consistent greenhouse-grown produce through continued investment in advanced growing systems, data-driven agriculture, and a scaled North American production network.

According to Steven Newell, President and CEO of Windset Farms, these investments are focused on improving what consumers experience most directly: better flavor, quality, and greater consistency across key North American markets.

"In today's environment, delivering consistent quality requires precision at every stage of production. By combining real-time data with advanced growing systems, we can continuously improve flavor, quality, and reliability for our customers."

He adds that they operate one of the largest and most advanced fully integrated North American production networks across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, enabling coordinated planning, flexible supply balancing, and consistent availability across regions.

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Data-driven growing systems enhancing consumer quality

Windset continues to invest in advanced greenhouse technologies, including real-time plant monitoring, precision climate control, LED lighting systems, and machine learning tools, developed in collaboration with industry, government, and academic partners.

The company's work in data-driven agriculture combines real-time plant data with advanced analytics and machine learning to develop more precise, efficient, and responsive growing systems. These advancements are designed to improve yields, optimize resource use, and enhance supply resilience.

"We use continuous plant-level data to improve crop precision, uniformity, and flavor development while supporting improved shelf life and more reliable performance from harvest through retail. This helps to deliver higher-quality produce to consumers."

"We are building a platform designed for the future of agriculture, one that combines scale, intelligence, and execution," Steven shares. "That foundation is what allows us to deliver consistent quality."

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Energy efficiency, sustainability, and industry recognition

Windset continues to advance energy efficiency across its greenhouse operations, particularly in high-tech environments designed for continuous production. "Through strategic design, technology partnerships, and operational optimization, we have implemented advanced energy efficiency systems across our facilities."

These efforts have earned industry recognition for leadership in energy-efficient greenhouse production practices, underscoring Windset's commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining consistent, high-quality production.

These achievements reinforce how energy innovation supports stable growing environments, stronger crop performance, and consistent product quality.

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North American production platform and scale

Windset's production network across North America is designed to deliver a reliable supply, consistent fulfilment, and proximity to key markets.

Through strategic facility design, greenhouse technology, and geographically distributed production assets, Windset can grow a broad range of products across multiple regions year-round. This integrated approach supports consistent production across its portfolio regardless of seasonality.

"By operating across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, we can position production closer to customers, improve program reliability, reduce lead times, and maintain consistent availability across retail channels throughout the year."

This geographic footprint strengthens supply continuity through flexible production balancing across regions, ensuring customer demand can be met efficiently even in periods of weather variability or logistical disruption.

Within this system, Windset's Delta, British Columbia facility (expanding to 130 acres in 2026, including 86 acres of lit greenhouse production) serves as an important high-tech production hub in Western North America.

Windset's Santa Maria, California greenhouse spans 168 acres, making it one of the largest single-site vegetable greenhouse operations in the United States, and a foundational scale anchor within the company's North American production platform.

Together, these facilities form the backbone of Windset's integrated greenhouse platform, combining controlled-environment design, technology, and location advantages to support consistent production across product categories.

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Product innovation and industry leadership

The company has received industry recognition for its work in product development, packaging, and branding within the fresh produce sector. These acknowledgements show its ongoing efforts to apply greenhouse technologies to retail products.

"Our strategy is built around growing in multiple regions while continuing to invest in technology, sustainability, and people. Those priorities support our ability to maintain consistency as demand for greenhouse-grown produce continues to grow."

For more information:

Windset Farms

Randi Church

[email protected]

https://windsetfarms.com