New tomato facility in Al Ain designed to grow 150,000 kg tomatoes annually

A newly commissioned tomato facility in Al Ain shows the UAE's ongoing adoption of controlled-environment agriculture. Developed by UNS Vertical Farms, part of the Speedex Group, the 10,000 m² installation is designed to grow approximately 150,000 kg of tomatoes annually. The project is expected to contribute to local supply, particularly in a region characterized by arid growing conditions.

© UNS Vertical Farms

Integrated technology for precision crop management

The farm operates on a fully integrated CEA model, combining hydroponic systems with IoT-enabled monitoring and AI-supported analytics. Sensors track temperature, humidity, CO₂ levels, lighting, and nutrient delivery in real time. These parameters are managed through a centralized control system that coordinates irrigation cycles, fertigation, airflow, and evaporative cooling.

© UNS Vertical Farms

"Our approach integrates advanced technologies to ensure that every environmental variable is optimized. This results in higher yields, reduced waste, and a consistent product that meets the expectations of both consumers and commercial buyers," Mehlam Murtaza, Director of UNS Vertical Farms, says.

© UNS Vertical Farms

Resource efficiency in arid conditions

Designed to overcome climatic limitations, the facility operates independently of seasonal variation and extreme heat. Its closed-loop hydroponic system significantly reduces resource consumption, achieving water savings of up to 90% compared to traditional agriculture.

"Food security today goes beyond availability; it is about building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready UAE food ecosystem," Mehlam shares. "This facility helps our commitment to support the UAE's national vision by delivering consistent, high-quality produce grown locally with precision and care."

© UNS Vertical Farms

Crop quality and production focus

The farm cultivates premium tomato varieties, including cherry and cluster types, under pesticide- and herbicide-free conditions. Controlled growing environments reduce pest pressures while allowing optimization for taste, texture, and nutritional value, rather than durability for long-distance transport.

Post-harvest handling is closely integrated with distribution, enabling delivery within 24–48 hours across retail and HORECA channels. This rapid turnaround minimizes losses and preserves freshness. A direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform further enhances supply chain efficiency by enabling immediate access to locally grown produce.

"Local cultivation, supported by precision agriculture, is essential to strengthening supply chain resilience and reducing reliance on imports."

For more information:

UNS Farms

[email protected]

www.unsfarms.com

