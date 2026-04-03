Easter signifies the start of microgreens and edible flower seasons

Leading up to Easter, demand for microgreens and edible flowers picks up. "It is one of the first real moments where presentation becomes a priority again after winter," says Nicolas Mazard with Flavour Fields. At the same time, Easter is the lead-up to Mother's Day, which is perceived as the true start of the season. "That's when things get very busy across the board."

For Easter, anything that brings a fresh spring feel to the plate performs well. On the flower side, pansies and violas are key, bringing color and a very seasonal appearance that chefs are looking for. Beyond edible flowers, there is strong demand for Living Microgreens and an item like Affilla Cress, which is a very curly pea variety that adds both texture and volume.

© Flavour Fields

Nicolas Mazard

From decoration to intention

Flowers have always had a place in food. Their usage can be traced back to ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans, who included flowers in culinary traditions. "It is interesting to witness how that tradition has evolved with a clear trend toward smaller, more refined flowers that integrate seamlessly into the dish," shared Mazard.

Microgreens are going through a similar shift. They are no longer seen as garnish because flavor is becoming the priority. Chefs are selecting specific varieties to bring a precise taste, texture, and identity to the plate. "It is about intention now, not decoration."

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Restaurants are foundation

Serving restaurants and chefs is the foundation of Flavour Fields. With the company's greenhouses being located on Long Island, its foundation was built in New York City, featuring a concentration of high-level restaurants. "While New York City definitely is a core market for us, we have expanded well beyond it and now supply our products to restaurants across the country," mentioned Mazard. "Restaurants are being served through produce distributor partners as these relationships allow us to scale while still maintaining a close connection with chefs."

Demand from retail increases

In addition to demand from restaurants, Mazard is witnessing a growing interest from the retail segment as consumers become more curious and adventurous. "While restaurants remain the primary focus, demand from retail is clearly evolving," he said. In line with growing consumer awareness and increasing demand at retail level, some items have become more accessible. Pea shoots, arugula microgreens, and certain edible flowers are examples of products that increasingly make their way into more kitchens beyond fine dining.

© Flavour Fields

Affilla Cress

Privately owned

While microgreens and edible flowers have been gaining popularity over the last two decades, Mazard is excited that this is just the beginning. "Microgreens and edible flowers are changing how chefs think about freshness, flavor, and presentation. It is not just about making a dish look good, it is about creating a full experience on the plate." The company aims to continue innovating. "We are one of the last large privately owned microgreens and edible flower producers in the U.S." In a market where many players have been absorbed by capital investment groups, the company continues to operate independently. "This allows us to stay close to our customers, remain flexible, and keep pushing innovation forward in our own way."

© Flavour Fields

For more information:

Nicolas Mazard

Flavour Fields

Tel: (+1) 631 779-3640

[email protected]

www.flavourfields.com