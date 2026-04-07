New shareholders for SweetPoint

Dutch sweet pepper grower SweetPoint welcomes Sebastiaan Breugem and Jim Ton as new shareholders. "At the same time, we bid farewell to shareholders Louis van der Berg and Wim van der Lans, who laid the foundation for the success we see today", the company announces. "A new phase has begun."

Sweet pointed peppers

SweetPoint is a grower specialising in sweet pointed peppers, with a total cultivation area of 34 hectares. The peppers are produced across five different growing locations. As a member of the Growers United cooperative, all sales are centrally organised through the cooperative.

Sebastiaan Breugem now joins as a shareholder, taking over the shares from the Van der Lans family. Sebastiaan (34) is no stranger to the greenhouse horticulture sector: with his tomato business in Bleiswijk, which he took over from his father, he continues a strong family tradition. Driven by the ambition to grow within a larger collective, this step is a natural progression.

Jim Ton, son of Ronald Ton (a long-standing Palermo grower), has also acquired a stake in the company. As a familiar face within SweetPoint, his participation further strengthens continuity and commitment within the organisation.

© Coöperatie Growers United U.A.

"This development once again brings together three entrepreneurial families, united by craftsmanship and a shared passion for sweet pointed peppers. This new composition represents more than just a change in ownership; it marks the next step towards further growth, innovation, and strengthening SweetPoint's position in the European market", the team shares.

As of this year, the management team consists of Jim Ton, Mieke Adams, Sebastiaan Breugem and Michel Zuijderwijk.

From right to left: Jim Ton, Sebastiaan Breugem, Mieke Adams and Michel Zuijderwijk

At the same time, SweetPoint says goodbye to Louis van der Berg and Wim van der Lans as shareholders, while Jordy van der Lans will continue the company in Made independently. "We are grateful for their years of dedication, entrepreneurship and vision. As co-founders, they have played a key role in the development of sweet pointed pepper cultivation and in positioning SweetPoint as it stands today."

Michel Zuijderwijk summarises it well: "We look to the future with great confidence based on this new foundation and have a strong ambition to further develop SweetPoint together."

For more information:

SweetPoint

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