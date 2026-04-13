Celebrating flavor with a new cherry tomato medley

Windset Farms is bringing vibrant flavor and color to this year's Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Trade Show in Toronto with Festiva™ Cherry Tomato Medley, an exclusive blend designed to deliver visual appeal, consistent sweetness, and flavor in every bite.

Festiva is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its premium greenhouse-grown tomato portfolio while leveraging its North American production network to deliver consistent, year-round supply.

Recognized for both its visual appeal and award-winning flavor, Festiva Cherry Tomato Medley has earned recognition from the International Taste Institute for its exceptional taste and consistently high Brix levels.

© Windset Farms

"Festiva brings together color, flavor, and consistency in a way that creates excitement at shelf and on the plate," said Ryan Cherry, vice president of sales and marketing at Windset Farms. "It's a product that reflects our continued focus on delivering premium greenhouse-grown products with outstanding taste."

A range of flavors is delivered across distinct cherry tomato colors, including vibrant red, bold orange, bright yellow, rich brown, fresh green, and deep black. From ultra-sweet notes to deeper umami tones, each color contributes its own personality while maintaining the same signature "pop-in-your-mouth" experience. The result is a balanced medley that delivers both flavor diversity and consistent quality.

Grown at the company's greenhouse facilities in California and Delta, British Columbia—part of a combined production platform expected to reach 298 acres in 2026—Festiva Cherry Tomato Medley supports reliable supply, consistent quality, and year-round availability for customers across North America. By growing at scale in close proximity to major markets, the company ensures tomatoes are harvested at peak ripeness and delivered quickly—enhancing freshness, flavor, and shelf life while reducing transit times, food miles, and transportation costs.

With its vibrant color mix and consistent sweetness, Festiva creates strong shelf differentiation while delivering a premium snacking experience that drives repeat purchases. Ideal for snacking, entertaining, and fresh applications, it brings both visual appeal and flavor to everyday meals.

Show attendees are invited to join the Windset team at booth #410 during the CPMA Convention and Trade Show in Toronto, April 28–30, to taste the Festiva Cherry Tomato Medley.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

Tel.: +1 (778) 908-1029

[email protected]

www.greenhousegrown.com