Organic English seedless cucumber supply picking up

The supply of organic English seedless cucumbers is strengthening moving into spring. "With improved light conditions, we're seeing more consistent production and strong crop performance across our greenhouses," says Sonia Klinger, marketing manager at Del Fresco Pure.

This is leaving supply more stable and predictable than last year at this time. "We've been able to better manage growing conditions, which is translating into improved consistency for our customers," she adds.

© Del Fresco Pure

The supply of organic English seedless cucumber is more stable and predictable than last year at this time.

Meanwhile, demand remains very strong for organic English seedless cucumbers with consumers continuing to move towards only fresh but convenient and healthy food choices. In fact, demand has increased compared to a few months ago and that's being driven by both seasonal shifts and retail promotions. Year-over-year, demand also continues to trend upward as organics become a more everyday choice.

At the same time, social media is also playing a growing role in shaping consumption trends. "Influencers like our brand ambassador Logan Moffitt aka The Cucumber Guy are helping spotlight simple, fresh recipes and healthy eating habits, keeping cucumbers top of mind for consumers and inspiring new ways to incorporate them into daily routines," says Klinger.

Pricing and costs

As for pricing, it's been relatively stable with some slight adjustments as supply improves. Compared to last year, the market is more balanced overall. "Key challenges remain around input costs—particularly labor and energy—as well as maintaining efficiency while delivering premium-quality organic products," says Klinger. "Truck availability is consistent and while costs remain elevated compared to historical norms, they've stabilized and are more manageable."

© Del Fresco Pure

The Del Fresco Pure team with brand ambassador Logan Moffitt.

Along with costs, environmental factors can also be a challenge in balancing sustainable growing practices with the realities of year-round greenhouse production.

Looking ahead, volumes are expected to continue to increase with excellent quality and reliable availability.

This and more will be topics of discussion for the company at this month's CPMA show April 29-30 in Toronto, Canada. "We continue to focus on quality, consistency, and sustainable growing practices, with a strong alignment to consumer demand for organic, greenhouse-grown produce that's available year-round," says Klinger. "To build on this momentum and meet evolving shopper needs, we will launch a new 3-pack (King Pack) of Organic English Cucumbers at CPMA. This will offer added value and convenience for households that are incorporating cucumbers more regularly into their daily routines."

Attendees to the show are invited to visit the company at its booth, #1631.

For more information:

Sonia Klinger

DelFrescoPure

Tel.: +1 (519) 733-6101

[email protected]

https://www.delfrescopure.com/