Mahabaleshwar has long been synonymous with strawberries in India, but cultivation here has traditionally relied on conventional soil-based methods. Berry Fresh Agrotech is changing that. "We have built a modern, substrate-based protected cultivation facility that combines the region's naturally favourable climate with precision soilless farming — producing residue-free, premium-quality strawberries every month of the year for direct commercial sale", says CEO and partner Ketan Sodha. And there's more: the company is trialing new international varieties to help the Indian industry grow and develop.

© Berry Fresh Agrotech

Diverse strawberry

Mahabaleshwar, located 1,400 metres above sea level, has long been India's strawberry capital. The Mahabaleshwar strawberry accounts for about 85 percent of the total strawberries produced in India. But the facilities of Berry Fresh Agrotech are not traditional, nor are its activities.

© Berry Fresh Agrotech

"We're conducting what we believe to be one of the most diverse international strawberry genetics trials in the country, while simultaneously producing premium-grade fruit year-round for commercial sale under a fully soilless cultivation system", says Ketan. He believes modern cultivation technology is transforming one of India's most iconic fruit-growing regions and the commercial results it is delivering. "Mahabaleshwar has long been synonymous with strawberries in India, but cultivation here has traditionally relied on conventional soil-based methods. Berry Fresh Agrotech is changing that."

The operation currently includes a 1,500 m² protected cultivation facility, growing strawberries in substrate growbags inside semi-open polyhouse structures, managed through a fully automated fertigation system. "Water efficiency is a core principle of the operation: we harvest rainwater into an on-site storage pond of over one million liters, and our soilless system requires no more than 75 ml of water per plant per day — a fraction of what conventional cultivation demands", Ketan shows.

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"A dedicated on-farm weather station and misting system allow us to maintain optimal growing conditions and make real-time crop management decisions."

He explains that the fruit they produce is sold commercially and is characterised by strong organoleptic qualities: balanced sweetness and acidity, rich aroma, bright, glossy colour, firm texture, uniform conical shape, and an outstanding eating experience. Natural pollination is supported by on-site beehives maintained throughout the flowering period.

© Berry Fresh Agrotech

Variety trials

But it's not just production: The operation includes continuous multi-variety trials of international genetics under hydroponic conditions. "We are essentially running a global strawberry genetics programme in the hills of Maharashtra, rigorously testing whether this can sustain or thrive under Indian conditions, especially under hydroponics", Ketan shows, adding this has not been done at this scale in India before.

The current commercial varieties include Florida Beauty, Felicity, and Florida Brilliance (University of Florida). Additionally, four more UOF varieties (Florida Pearl, Elyana, Fortuna, and Sweet Sensation) can be found in their trial facilities. Aside from the University of Florida trials, we also test varieties from Spain (Masia Ciscar, delivering Palmeritas, Leyre and Cleopatra, and independent breeders for San Andreas, Monterrey and Merisol), Uruguay (INIA, delivering Valentina), Italy (C.I.V., varieties Murano, Vivara, Parthenope, Nabila and Flaminia), and Japan, from their Seeds to Plant program." Dutch genetics trials are planned for the upcoming season.

Planting material for several of the above UOF, Masiá Ciscar, and Uruguay varieties is supplied through Cal Pacific, represented in India by Mr. Bharat Bhojane.

© Berry Fresh Agrotech

© Berry Fresh Agrotech

Expansion plans

"Building on the learnings from this operation, we are planning an expansion to approximately five acres of modern strawberry cultivation in the Mahabaleshwar region," Ketan says. "Our longer-term vision is to scale this model across India, demonstrating that advanced, water-efficient, soilless strawberry production is viable and commercially sustainable in an Indian context."

For more information:

Berry Fresh Agrotech LLP

Beau Monde, Prabhadevi

Mumbai-400025

India

Cell: +91-9820228641 (WhatsApp and Viber)

Email: [email protected]