“We’ve always been growers, with a deep commitment to our category partners”

In their partnerships, retailers prioritize who brings supply certainty. They build their programs around consistency that they can rely on. That stability supports stronger retail programs, more confident planning, and a better experience at the shelf level. "With greenhouse grown produce, retailers are building a program they can rely on," says Michael Glass, Director of Sales of Pure Flavor.

Consistency comes down to how well supply is aligned with retail demand. Scale, long-term planning, and the ability to execute consistently all play a role. "From a retail perspective, what matters most is not the inputs, it is the outcome," mentioned Glass. Can you count on the product being there, with the same quality and the same specifications, week after week? That's what turns supply into something dependable. "The suppliers who do this well are the ones who can support retail programs without disruption, which is ultimately what retailers are trying to achieve."

© Pure Flavor Farms

Consistency needs to be the standard

At Pure Flavor, the focus has been on creating a system that delivers consistency as a standard, not an exception. That comes down to scale, structure, and location. Over the past few years, the company has made targeted investments to strengthen supply across North America, including expanded greenhouse capacity in Canada, continued growth in Mexico, and most recently a 25-acre expansion at their Southern Flavor Farms in Georgia, with additional phases already planned.

"This footprint allows us to produce closer to key markets, reduce variability, and maintain steady supply throughout the year," commented Glass. It also gives retailers more confidence in planning, knowing product availability and quality will hold, not just during peak periods, but consistently week to week.

On top of that, it's important to show up with the right products, in the right formats, and support programs over time, so the category performs reliably. That consistency allows retailers to think more long-term. It allows them to plan assortments, promotions, and displays with greater confidence. That consistency helps turn fresh produce into a more dependable category overall.

Collaboration between grower and retailer

Because of this, the role of the grower has shifted into a category partner. Consistency in quality and supply is expected, but beyond that, retailers are looking for partners who can support stronger programs, simplify decision-making, and bring products that align with how people shop today. The focus is shifting toward partners who help drive performance at shelf.

For Pure Flavor, this shift into becoming a category partner has been a key focus. "Our approach has never been just about supplying produce; it is about helping shape the category." That includes aligning assortment, packaging, and merchandising, so everything works together to support how shoppers make decisions in store. "At the same time, our growth has strengthened our ability to deliver at scale across North America." With expanded greenhouse capacity and continued investment in its distribution network, including facilities in Texas and Georgia and a new distribution center in Romulus, Michigan, Pure Flavor is better positioned to support retailers with consistent, reliable supply and more efficient delivery.

As a result, there is more collaboration than ever before, with a shared focus on building programs that perform consistently and create a better overall shopping experience for consumers. "Retailers are prioritizing partners who bring certainty, not complexity."

© Pure Flavor Farms

Branding brings stability

Creating a better overall shopping experience also means connecting with how people shop. Branded produce plays a key role in driving decisions and brands that perform well are the ones that are clear, consistent, and easy to recognize on the shelf. They help shoppers make quicker decisions by reducing confusion and reinforcing what the product is, why it matters, and what they can expect every time. For retailers, that kind of branding brings more stability to the category. It supports repeat purchasing and helps produce performance more predictably, rather than relying on a one-off trial. When branding is done well, it becomes a decision-making tool, not just packaging.

Last year, Pure Flavor updated its branding, strengthening shelf presence and making its offering easier to navigate. "It has supported retailers with more cohesive programs, while helping shoppers quickly find produce that fits their needs." The new branding also creates a more unified look across the Pure Flavor portfolio, which helps reinforce recognition and supports stronger performance across multiple items, not just individual SKUs.

"The response to the new branding has been very positive, particularly around clarity and consistency," shared Glass. Simplified on-pack messaging gives consumers a clearer idea of how to use the product and what kind of flavor to expect. This helps in making quicker decisions at shelf, driving stronger conversion and repeat purchases.

© Pure Flavor Farms

Making the category easier to shop

Fresh produce is moving toward a more structured, program-driven approach. "There is a real opportunity to build programs around how people shop, with consistent quality, clear branding, and products that fit into everyday routines," said Glass. Retailers are looking for partners who can bring that together in a way that performs reliably. At the end of the day, it comes down to making the category easier to manage and easier to shop. The companies that can deliver that consistency and clarity will be the ones that continue to grow alongside their retail partners.

This week, the Pure Flavor team will be in Toronto for CPMA's Annual Convention and Trade Show. Stop by booth #1111.

For more information:

Julia Weber

Pure Flavor

Tel: (+1) 519-326-8444

[email protected]

www.pure-flavor.com