Dava Agricultural expands with 24 ha foil greenhouse

Mr. Faisal Al Batal, CEO of Dava Agricultural, and Mr. Marko Veljkovic, CEO of Balle Greenhouse Construction, have signed a contract for the construction of a foil greenhouse project with a total area of 244,000 m². "This project is a natural continuation of our long-standing collaboration, built on trust, quality, and a shared vision for the development of modern agriculture in Saudi Arabia", says Marko Veljkovic.

© Balle Greenhouse Construction

Ongoing activities

Dava Agricultural has expanded its acreage gradually over the last few years. With the last 23-hectare expansion, the total acreage grew to 110 hectares, spread over 6 different locations in Saudi Arabia. Last year, they exported their first tomatoes to Europe.

The new project is part of ongoing activities in Saudi Arabia and follows previous cooperation between the two companies. The agreement covers the development of a greenhouse facility intended for modern agricultural production.

Suppliers

Greenhouse systems for the project are designed and manufactured by Rufepa Tecnoagro. The scope includes structural components and internal systems required for greenhouse operation.

Dava Agricultural operates in agricultural production in the Middle East, while Balle Greenhouse Construction focuses on greenhouse construction and internal equipment. The current project continues collaboration between the companies based on prior projects.

Implementation will proceed in phases, with construction activities and system installation forming the next steps in the project timeline.