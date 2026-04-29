U.S. grown greenhouse tomatoes roll into the market

At a time when tomato supply is on the tighter side in North America, supply is shipping from a new greenhouse grower based in Virginia. "It's a good time for us to be entering the market," says Andrew Shields of Pluck'd, an Austinville, Va.-based tomato company with 65 acres of greenhouses in the state. "We're hearing that there is tightness in the market on snacking tomatoes and tomatoes on the vine (TOVs) and there are some concerns from retailers. So we're keeping an eye on everything for the impact on us."

© Pluck'd

The company began shipping its product at the end of March to distributors and wholesalers in New York City–since then, it's gained distribution in all Weis markets, Walmarts in the mid-Atlantic region and it will be launching in Harris Teeter and Food Lion at the beginning of May.

Tomato varieties

The company is supplying tomatoes in three segments in the category: tomato-on-the-vine or TOV/slicer or "Preemos"; cocktail tomatoes or "Plucculents"; and the snacking tomato or "Plucklings". "All of these are USA-grown and focused on flavor," adds Shields.

© Pluck'd

That USA-grown is featured prominently on the company's packaging which has pro-seal, but the rest of the package has 100 percent recyclable corrugate.

With this launch underway, plans for growth are continuing for the company. "I do see our production expanding over the next few months. We're trying to figure out when the quiet place will be because there's huge demand right now. It's a busy time for tomatoes," says Shields, adding that marketing support for the product will also be rolling out within the week.

For more information:

Andrew Shields

Pluck'd

[email protected]

https://www.pluckd.com/