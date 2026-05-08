GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW MANGOES

The global mango market is entering another transition period, with supply shifts between Latin America, West Africa, and Brazil shaping availability, pricing, and trade flows across key importing regions. Airfreight shortages, lower Mexican volumes, quality challenges in Peru and South Africa, and export restrictions in Mali are tightening supply in several markets, while Brazil is increasing its role in both Europe and the U.S. Prices are generally firm, particularly for airfreighted fruit, although demand in parts of Europe remains affected by competition from seasonal spring fruit.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

In Europe, Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are all navigating the shift from South American to West African supply, with volumes from Côte d'Ivoire arriving slower than expected and larger mango sizes remaining limited. In North America, lower projected Mexican shipments are expected to support stronger pricing through the summer. Across producing regions, weather remains a key factor, with rainfall, flowering issues, and fruit fly pressure affecting volumes and quality in countries including Peru, Senegal, South Africa, and Côte d'Ivoire. Meanwhile, exporters continue to monitor changing trade dynamics and logistics costs as the market moves toward Brazil's peak export season.

Italy: Air freight shortages push prices higher

The current mango market in Italy is in a transition phase between supply from South America and West Africa. According to a wholesaler in northern Italy, there is a clear difference between air freight and sea freight market dynamics.

The air freight segment is currently facing supply shortages, resulting in higher prices across major origins.

"The season in Peru is now drawing to a close, and the fruit arriving from the Casma region is oversized and unattractive. But it's not just a question of size. The seasonal shift has brought fog and persistent damp, ruining the quality of the skin and encouraging the growth of fungi and anthracnose. Nevertheless, the scarcity of produce is pushing prices up: a 6 kg crate of these remaining stocks can fetch up to €50 in sales."

The wholesaler added that Mexico has started exports of Tommy Atkins mangoes by air freight, although volumes remain limited due to poor flowering in recent months.

"Prices range from €35 to €40 per crate, which weighs approximately 5.5 kg. The Kent variety is expected to arrive shortly," the wholesaler continues. "As for Côte d'Ivoire, the Kent season has only just begun, but limited availability is pushing selling prices close to €40 per crate."

The sea freight segment is showing more stability, with prices increasing due to higher demand. Brazil remains the main supplier in this segment, particularly with Palmer and Tommy varieties.

During April, Palmer mango purchase prices ranged from €4.50 to €6.00. Prices are now trending upward, reaching €6.00-6.50. Sea freight arrivals of Kent mangoes from Côte d'Ivoire are expected to begin next week.

According to YouGov data, 19% of Italian households purchase mangoes, with demand increasing for both prepacked and loose fruit. Supermarkets and discount retailers remain the main sales channels, while hypermarkets continue to represent a smaller share of distribution.

The Netherlands: Limited supply and lower prices

Peruvian mangoes on the Dutch market have now largely been replaced by Brazilian fruit. One Dutch importer said he is relieved the Peruvian season has ended, citing ongoing quality concerns.

"I used to look forward to the Peruvian season because you could count on top-quality fruit, but in recent years I have found the quality to be very disappointing. We are once again looking back on a challenging season with a number of quality issues," the importer continued. "As a result, we are seeing more and more customers switching to Palmer mangoes."

The market is currently supplied with Brazilian Palmer and Keitt mangoes. According to the importer, prices are lower than expected, currently ranging between €6.50 and €7.00.

"Brazil has a large supply of larger-sized fruit, while small sizes remain scarce. Those smaller mangoes are in strong demand and are selling for more than €7.00. Sales of the larger fruit are moving a bit more slowly."

The importer added that the mango supply on the European market remains limited. Shipments from Côte d'Ivoire are lower than expected, while Mali is currently unable to export to Europe due to fruit fly restrictions. The first mangoes from the Dominican Republic are expected to arrive within two weeks.

"All in all, we are seeing a steady and gradual flow of fruit onto the market, and, over the coming weeks, I do not expect any major disruptions. I believe the market will continue at a calm and stable pace as we move towards Brazil's peak season in September."

France: Transition between Latin American and African supply

The mango market in France is currently in a transition phase between Latin American and African origins. The Brazilian and Peruvian seasons are coming to an end, while the first volumes from Côte d'Ivoire are now entering the market. Supply remains relatively abundant. However, mangoes arriving from South America are showing variable quality, affecting both trade activity and pricing.

This period is also challenging for mango sales due to strong competition from spring fruit, particularly strawberries. For African origins, prices remain relatively firm at the start of the campaign and are expected to stay stable for around another ten days before easing as incoming volumes increase sharply.

Germany: Gradual supply shortage emerging in market

According to a wholesaler, a gradual supply shortage is currently emerging in the German mango market. "The season for airfreighted mangoes is now coming to an end, and we are waiting for the first shipments from Côte d'Ivoire. In the meantime, pre-ripened Kent mangoes from Chile are currently dominating the market." Wholesale prices are currently around €15-16 per crate for the preferred size range of 8-9, which is roughly in line with last year's levels.

Spain: Harvest expected to start in mid-August

Although the mango harvest with the earliest varieties is expected to start in mid-August in the regions of Malaga and Granada, initial forecasts point to good yields, around 10 per cent lower than last year, which was a record production season with more than 60,000 tons. Spring weather conditions have generally been favourable so far following a rainy period, although temperatures during May have been slightly lower than usual. The planted mango area in southern Spain is expanding again after several years of stagnation caused by drought conditions.

North America: Strong prices due to lower Mexican supply

At this time of year, the U.S. sources virtually all of its mangoes from Mexico. Harvesting is now moving north from the southern growing regions to Mexico's main mango-producing areas in Nayarit and Sinaloa. However, a lack of chill hours created challenges for flowering, and supply from these regions is expected to decline significantly.

So far, shipment volumes from Mexico are similar to last year's levels. However, according to the Mexican Mango Exporters Association (EMEX), projected volumes for May and June are expected to be 53% and 66% lower year-on-year, respectively. Although these projections are still under review, a substantial reduction in volume is anticipated. Last season, more than 63 million boxes of mangoes were shipped from Mexico. This season's projections are closer to 47 million boxes, according to a crop report from the National Mango Board.

It is currently peak mango season, but due to lower field supply, prices are expected to rise. These higher prices could negatively affect consumption. However, the industry remains hopeful that mango prices will stay competitive enough to maintain consumer interest. Ultimately, there will be fewer promotional opportunities for consumers throughout the season, as prices are expected to remain strong from May through September, which covers the remainder of the Mexican season. While volumes are significantly lower this year, quality has been very good. With fewer mangoes on the trees, the fruit has developed well and remains healthy.

India: Premium varieties and freight costs shape season

India's mango sector is seeing growing international interest in varieties beyond Alphonso and Kesar, particularly in Europe, the Gulf, and the U.S. Exporters report increasing demand for varieties such as Banganapalle, Chereku Rasalu, Langda, Chausa, Amrapali, Mallika, and Suvarnarekha, as buyers look for differentiated flavour profiles and premium products.

Exporters are expanding direct-to-consumer and premium retail channels, including mixed-variety gift packs and online sales platforms targeting Europe and the UAE. Retail prices in the UAE are reported at €15-20 per kilogram for premium Indian mangoes. In the U.S., limited seasonal availability and strong demand continue to support premium pricing, with some boxes selling for US$50-60 (€46-55) before arrival.

At the same time, the sector continues to face operational challenges linked to logistics and weather. Air freight remains the only viable option for long-haul exports due to mangoes' short shelf life, but freight rates from India to the U.S. have increased from around US$4.20 (€3.85) per kilogram last season to US$6.00-6.60 (€5.50-6.05) this year. Exporters also report tighter cargo capacity and ongoing routing disruptions through Middle Eastern transit hubs.

Weather conditions have further affected production in parts of Andhra Pradesh, where rain, gusty winds, and pest pressure reportedly reduced mango output by around 50 per cent in some areas. Between 324 and 405 hectares of banana, cashew, and mango crops were damaged across several districts in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Despite these challenges, India's mango production is expected to increase slightly in 2026, supported by productivity gains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Global mango exports are forecast to grow by around 8-9 per cent, although export performance will remain dependent on freight costs, capacity availability, and transit reliability.

South Africa: Rain and quality issues affect season

The South African mango harvest was characterised throughout by frequent rain interruptions and quality problems caused by water damage and secondary infections.

A mango grower from Tzaneen says tractors became stuck in mud after days of rain, followed by overcast weather, which had a major impact on the season and delayed the harvest. The farm completed harvesting two weeks later than usual. The final late cultivars are expected to be removed from the trees towards the end of the month.

"Domestic wholesale mango prices have been lower than in the past five years, despite supply being significantly higher than last year." At the Johannesburg Market, the current price is €2.15 per kilogram for 4 kg trays.

So far, 9,436 tons of mangoes have been exported this season, with the vast majority shipped to the Middle East at 8,455 tons. The UK received 427 tons of mangoes, followed closely by Africa with 405 tons. Asia received 129 tons, and Russia imported 20 tons of South African mangoes.

Egypt: Record production and expanding export markets

Egyptian mangoes continue to strengthen their position in international markets thanks to a wide range of cultivars, with more than 200 varieties grown, a developed local processing industry, and improved post-harvest handling standards. By 2025, the total mango cultivation area in Egypt reached approximately 137,760 hectares, with total production exceeding 1.4 million tons, marking a record season.

Fresh mango exports include varieties such as Keitt, Tommy Atkins, Kent, and Naomi, while local varieties, including Zebdia and Sukari, are widely used for frozen mango, pulp, and puree production and exports, while also gaining ground in the fresh market. Exports of IQF mango cubes and frozen slices are estimated at around 40,000 tons.

The main export destinations for fresh Egyptian mangoes are Gulf countries, Europe, and Russia, while emerging markets such as South Africa and the Philippines have recently opened. Frozen Egyptian mangoes are mainly exported to European Union countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, as well as Russia and the U.S.

The peak period for fresh mango exports is typically August and September, while late-season varieties continue through October. Increased interest is expected in late-season varieties such as Keitt and Kent, which reach international markets during periods of lower supply. Competitive pricing from Egypt is expected to help offset rising transport costs.

The upcoming season is also expected to start earlier than usual due to high temperatures recorded during flowering and fruit set.

One exporter stated: "We generally expect stable to good production volumes compared to last season, as well as improved fruit size and color if weather conditions remain favorable."

According to industry sources, the coming season is also expected to mark a transition period for exporters, with increased focus on meeting destination market quality requirements following several seasons of record production and market consolidation.

Côte d'Ivoire: Early harvests and limited larger sizes

In Côte d'Ivoire, mango harvests started in late March, earlier than usual. Supply is currently lower than initially expected and below normal levels for the origin. Mangoes are mainly available in sizes 8, 9, and 10, while larger sizes 6 and 7 remain scarce. Demand is reported to be good, with reduced supply keeping prices relatively high for this period of the season.

Mali: Exporters shift focus after EU suspension

Mali continues to face restrictions on exports to the European Union following the suspension of mango imports in September 2025 after 63 shipments were intercepted due to fruit fly contamination.

The EU market accounts for around 80% of Mali's mango exports. In response, the Malian government introduced a 12-month action plan, including updates to the national fruit fly monitoring system and evaluations of pest monitoring and data processing procedures.

With exports to Europe suspended, many Malian exporters have shifted focus towards the Moroccan market, which has become an important destination for Malian mangoes in recent seasons.

Senegal: Export volumes expected to increase this season

The mango season in Senegal, the longest in West Africa, is expected to begin shortly. Initial harvests are forecast between 20 and 25 May in the south and centre of the country, while the Niayes region is expected to begin harvesting during the second week of June.

Despite periods of unstable weather, including fog that caused fruit drop in some areas, flowering and fruit set have reportedly been good. Exporters expect stronger volumes, good quality, and larger fruit sizes this season.

One grower stated: "We are on track to exceed the 30,000 ton mark in mango exports, compared to 19,000 tons last year. We have a volume target, but we want to achieve it with rigor and avoid shipment interceptions."

The Senegalese mango sector is also monitoring fruit fly pressure closely. In February 2026, the European Commission contacted the Senegalese Prime Minister's office, requesting a reduction in fruit fly incidence and raised the possibility of a temporary export ban on mangoes and other fruit.

Despite these concerns, exporters remain optimistic about the commercial outlook, particularly given the lower availability from Côte d'Ivoire and export restrictions affecting Mali. Industry stakeholders said they expect Senegal to avoid a similar export suspension due to ongoing government and industry oversight.

Mexico: Rising costs and dependence on the U.S. market pressure sector

The Mexican mango sector is facing sharp increases in costs, including agricultural inputs, energy, and fertilizers, putting pressure on profitability. Hydrothermal mangoes continue to maintain historically high prices of €3.50-4.40 per 4 kg box. The heavy dependence on the U.S. market, which absorbs 90 % of total volume, has become a vulnerability in the face of demand fluctuations. The domestic market is unable to offset this concentration, prompting the industry to seek diversification into new destinations. Production remains stable, but cost pressures and the need for greater international competitiveness will shape the agenda for 2026.

Brazil: Lower African supply supports stronger European prices

Brazil is adjusting shipments to maintain prices in Europe, where quotations have improved to €4.50-5.00 per kilogram due to lower African supply. The peak season begins in June, with high volumes of Tommy Atkins, Palmer, Keitt, and Kent varieties. However, rainfall in the São Francisco Valley reduced the availability of export-quality fruit, redirecting part of the production to the domestic market. High logistics expenses, war-related costs, and freight rates continue to pressure margins. Strong demand is expected in the U.S. market due to lower Mexican supply, which could further increase prices.

Peru: Lower exports following weather-related challenges

Peru's 2025/26 mango season closed with exports of 223,000 tons, 22 % lower than the previous year, due to plant stress, insufficient cold weather to induce flowering, and rainfall affecting fruit quality in Motupe and Casma. Production was concentrated between weeks 2 and 5, reaching a peak of 20,664 tons, although the season started very slowly. There were tensions regarding farm-gate prices and brief work stoppages. "Europe was the main destination with 50% of exports, followed by the U.S. with 38%." Prices did not increase despite lower volumes, as Brazil, Mexico, and Ecuador quickly supplied the market. Piura remains under climatic risk, with an increasing probability of El Niño conditions.

Ecuador: Lower exports but stable prices

Ecuador experienced a real decline in mango exports estimated at 15-18%, despite lower official figures. More than 90% of Ecuadorian mango exports are destined for the U.S., with no overlap with Mexico's season, securing a strategic commercial window. Competition with Brazil and Peru is only partial and seasonal. In 2025, prices remained solid due to lower market saturation and well-managed production transitions between exporting countries. The industry highlights its high level of maturity, 100% GlobalGAP certification, and strong orientation towards supermarkets. However, future performance will depend on weather conditions and stability in the U.S. market.

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