GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW GINGER

The global ginger market is currently shaped by shifting supply dynamics, with China playing a central role as availability from other origins remains limited or delayed. While some markets report firm pricing due to shortages, others are seeing softer prices as volumes increase and demand adjusts.

In Europe, Italy reports a firm market with China as the dominant supplier, while Germany faces price pressure with values 10–15 per cent below last year and steady supply from China and Thailand. France reports a balanced ginger market with stable prices and steady but subdued demand. The Netherlands continues to experience shortages, supporting higher prices despite quality concerns around Chinese products.

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In North America, supply is increasing from multiple origins, including China, Thailand, Mexico, and Peru, leading to softer prices as demand eases. South Africa expects a strong crop and stable supply outlook following favorable growing conditions, while Peru anticipates a 20 per cent production increase, adding pressure to global prices. Brazil remains in a low availability phase, contributing to volatility, while China reports higher output but faces quality challenges and rising logistics costs.

Italy: Market firm with Chinese dominance

The ginger market is currently in a particularly dynamic phase, according to a wholesaler from Northern Italy. With Brazil temporarily absent, China has effectively become the only key supplier at present. The first Chinese shipments have recently arrived, although some uncertainty remains regarding quality: the product often appears quite moist, and the final outcome depends on several factors, including the region of origin, the supplier, and logistics management. On the pricing side, the market remains firm, with 10 kg packs selling at around €23–24 and 5 kg packs at approximately €12–13. The first containers were relatively expensive compared to those currently leaving China, which are expected to arrive in 50–60 days and should be slightly cheaper, partly due to average origin costs that are about €1–1.50 lower. Variations still depend on factors such as certifications, residue requirements, and whether the product is organic or conventional.

Alongside China, Peru remains present with limited volumes, generally at higher price levels. From Brazil, small quantities of "young ginger" are being shipped by air; this is a costly product (around €3.50/kg or more) with a very short shelf life, requiring rapid turnover. Regular sea shipments from Brazil are expected to resume in June, while the first containers from Thailand are anticipated as early as April. Overall, the market remains strong, supported by steady demand, and is expected to stay firm at least until viable alternatives to Chinese supply emerge. According to the wholesaler, any new market entrants could quickly influence prices, particularly as China has significant volumes available this year and is prepared to adjust pricing to maintain competitiveness.

Germany: Ginger market under pressure

The ginger market is currently under pressure. The Peruvian season has now come to an end, while the Brazilian season will not resume until summer. Thailand and China are currently supplying the market. Prices are currently 10–15 per cent below last year's levels, although rising ocean freight rates could lead to a price increase in the near future.

In late February and early March, the weather in Germany was mostly pleasant and sunny, which contributed to a decline in demand. After Carnival, several ginger promotions took place in food retail, resulting in slightly higher Q1 results compared to the same period last year. Supply remained consistently available in volumes that met demand. "There was only a slight shortage in late January and early February, as older stock from China was no longer available and the new season had not yet fully started. Deliveries from Peru were inconsistent due to heavy rainfall."

France: Stable market, moderate demand

The French ginger market is currently characterized by a balanced situation, with sufficient supply to meet demand that is considered adequate but without strong momentum. Mid-March RNM data show generally stable prices, ranging from €3.50/kg to €5.20/kg wholesale depending on the market, including Rungis, Nantes, Lyon, and Nice, with slightly higher levels for organic ginger at up to €6/kg and above.

Prices remain relatively stable across markets, reflecting the absence of supply constraints, with only occasional adjustments both upward and downward and no structural changes. On the demand side, consumption remains steady but without any increase. Ginger continues to benefit from its positioning as a wellness product for beverages, herbal teas, and culinary use, although buyers remain cautious.

Compared to the same period last year, the market appears broadly similar, if not slightly quieter, with a situation already described as stable, no major supply pressures, and prices relatively unchanged year on year. However, the current environment appears somewhat softer, with reduced commercial momentum and increased competitive pressure among origins.

The Netherlands: Shortages support firm prices

The current ginger market is relatively strong due to shortages in the Netherlands and, consequently, across much of Europe. China experienced very poor weather during the harvest, resulting in disappointing quality so far. There is also some ginger from Thailand on the market, which is of good quality. "Prices are generally high," said a Dutch importer.

North America: Increased supply softens pricing

Ginger supply is steady, with product coming from multiple regions. There was a shortage of good-quality Chinese ginger in January, but this is no longer an issue. Supplies are more plentiful, and prices have softened. Good quality ginger is now arriving from China, Thailand, and Mexico.

Peru is also sending steady shipments, with the U.S. as its main destination. The Peruvian harvest was challenged by rains in January and February, but it is now accelerating, with more supply entering the market. Typically, Peru enters a tighter supply window between late March and early April. However, due to limited harvesting during the rainy season, significant volumes remained in the ground longer than usual, and older crops may continue to be harvested into May. As a result, the market could experience a longer-than-usual overlap between old and new crops.

While demand strengthened in January and February following New Year's consumption trends, it typically adjusts in March. Demand has also softened slightly due to consumer economic decisions, including reduced restaurant visits and closer management of grocery spending.

South Africa: Strong crop, stable supply outlook

The abundant summer rains in South Africa have benefited ginger production, according to a farmer, who adds that importers should take note of the availability of local product this season when placing orders for Chinese-grown ginger. Ginger is also produced in southern Mozambique.

The quality is reported to be excellent, and a strong ginger crop is expected from South Africa this winter and spring. Growers can store ginger in the ground or in modified atmosphere bags, allowing supply to continue into the early months of next year in a strong season.

At the Johannesburg municipal market, the average price per kilogram, based on 5 kg boxes, is €2.70.

Peru: Higher output, pressure on prices

The Peruvian ginger market is expected to see production increase by around 20 per cent, in a context of greater global supply, including from Brazil and China, which suggests downward pressure on prices. The United States remains the main destination, accounting for 80 per cent, while Europe is becoming less attractive due to logistical costs and sanitary requirements. Increased global availability could tighten commercial requirements and accelerate market saturation.

Brazil: Low availability, market volatility

Brazil is currently experiencing a period of low availability, which supports China's presence in Europe during certain periods. The market has been volatile, with instances of sales at or below cost due to supply pressure and trade redirection. For 2026, the sector remains cautious, with developments dependent on logistics, Chinese competition, and the balance between volumes and prices.

China: Higher output, rising logistics costs

Ginger production has increased by approximately 20 per cent, while shipping costs are rising sharply.

The ginger currently being exported comes from the October 2025 harvest, with yields about 20 per cent higher than in previous years. Weather conditions in 2025 were favourable for ginger cultivation, contributing to this higher output. However, in October 2025, continuous rainfall meant that a significant portion of the crop could not be harvested on time.

After harvesting, temperatures dropped rapidly to around 10°C. Ginger is sensitive to cold temperatures, and a large share of the crop froze, resulting in reduced product quality.

Due to freezing damage, the ginger deteriorated significantly after being stored in warehouses for more than a month. As a result, this year's Shandong ginger undergoes strict selection before export. Currently, exported volumes include both Shandong and Guangxi origins, as the quality of Shandong ginger is somewhat inconsistent.

The war has also affected ginger exports, with the most significant impact on shipments to the Middle East due to disrupted logistics. At the same time, the conflict has led to a sharp increase in oil prices in Europe, and shipping costs are expected to rise by approximately 50 per cent in the short term.

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