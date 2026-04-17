GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW PINEAPPLES

The pineapple market is entering a phase where underlying stability masks a growing level of complexity across the supply chain. While volumes are moving and demand remains present in most regions, the balance between supply, pricing, and logistics is becoming increasingly uneven. In some markets, limited availability is supporting firmer prices, while in others, delays, irregular shipments, and rising input costs are creating short-term disruptions that are difficult to predict. At the same time, competition from seasonal fruits and shifting consumer preferences is influencing how quickly fruit is absorbed.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

Logistics have become a central factor in shaping the market, with container shortages, higher fuel costs, and slower vessel rotations affecting both availability and pricing, even in periods that would traditionally see softer demand. As a result, what appears to be a balanced market is, in reality, one where small changes in supply, transport, or demand can quickly shift conditions, making flexibility in sourcing and distribution increasingly important.

Italy: Stronger demand supports pineapple prices

Pineapple market performance has improved since mid-March compared to the start of the year, driven by stronger demand and limited supply. In this transition period before domestic summer fruit arrives, pineapples are benefiting from favourable market conditions, supporting firmer prices.

However, the market is influenced by several variables. The conflict in the Middle East is contributing to higher logistics costs. There has been a slowdown in the recirculation of maritime containers and a shortage of empty containers in producing countries for reloading goods. Fuel costs are also impacting the supply chain. Price increases have been applied both for transporting pineapples from plantations to ports of origin and for sea freight routes through emergency fuel fees applied by shipping lines. In Italy, inland transport costs have risen by between 6% and 15%.

Costa Rica remains the leading origin in the Italian market. In terms of consumption, there is growing interest in plant-ripened pineapples, although this remains a niche product with higher costs and production risks. Large-scale retail continues to mainly demand green pineapples for price reasons and due to greater volume availability compared to plant-ripened fruit. "During the Easter holiday period, large-scale retail recorded a significant absorption of volumes, with demand increasing by between 30% and 40%. This peak coincided with a rise in prices. Traditional markets also adjusted prices upwards, although demand remained more moderate compared to that observed in large-scale retail", according to a wholesaler in central Italy.

For the next 3 to 4 weeks, until mid-May, the market is expected to remain stable in terms of pricing, supported by the limited availability of incoming goods due to container-related issues.

France: Balanced market with uncertainties from summer

The Costa Rican pineapple market is currently performing well, which is unusual for this time of year. Instead of slowing after Easter, demand remains strong, largely due to the high prices of summer fruits such as strawberries, which are encouraging consumers to switch to pineapples. At the same time, available volumes are limited, keeping prices at around €15 to €17 per carton.

A key pressure point is maritime freight costs. Since the end of February, these have risen due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, and increasing fuel and container costs. Since February, container prices have increased by approximately €420. Operators are absorbing part of these increases but may need to pass them on if conditions worsen.

On the production side, the situation remains balanced in the short term, although volumes are somewhat irregular. A production peak is expected at the end of July, linked to earlier flowering this year. At the same time, more small-sized fruit is being shipped to Europe, as the processing sector, particularly for juice, has become less economically attractive.

Several factors could influence the market in the coming weeks. Strong demand in North America, linked to the 2026 World Cup, could absorb a large share of volumes, limiting supply in Europe. In addition, further geopolitical tensions could increase freight costs, potentially driving up pineapple prices and encouraging consumers to switch to summer fruits.

Germany: Costa Rica dominates supply as demand increases

Costa Rica currently dominates the German retail pineapple market, followed by Panama and Ghana. As outdoor temperatures rise, demand for pineapples is also increasing slightly. This is further supported by retail promotions, with several offers currently around €2 per piece. These are almost exclusively fruits of Costa Rican origin.

Pineapple import volumes have generally declined in recent years, with Costa Rica remaining the main supplier to Germany. In retail, pineapples are increasingly sold without their crown. This supports logistics and reduces environmental impact, as crowns take up space on pallets and in containers. When removed from the country of origin, more fruit can be transported in the same space, lowering the carbon footprint per pineapple. Among others, Penny has been stocking crownless pineapples since last September.

A wholesaler reports that Costa Rican sea-freighted pineapples are currently in short supply and priced high on the wholesale market. "Supplies have been quite limited for the past two months, so we are currently seeing wholesale prices of around €15 to €16 per 11 kg crate." Demand is currently increasing slightly. Alongside sea-freighted pineapples, baby air-freighted pineapples from Mauritius are also being offered seasonally.

Spain: Demand holds as costs and logistics weigh on trade

Pineapple sales in Spain are currently characterised by increased cost pressure, logistical uncertainty, and demand that remains firm but more price-sensitive.

In the first quarter of 2026, volumes have been slightly lower, as is typical for this period, but overall supply remains within expected seasonal levels. However, the global situation has introduced uncertainty, mainly due to climatic and logistical factors. Costa Rican pineapples remain by far the most imported in Spain, with prices staying high following the closure of annual programs, recording increases of more than 20%. Higher production costs, together with the broader economic context, have been key factors. This is compounded by rising logistics costs, linked to geopolitical tensions such as the war in Iran, which has increased fuel prices. "These increases in prices and logistical costs have led to added pressure on sales, although we have tried to adapt as best we could, seeking alternative solutions to remain competitive and meet the demand," says an importer and trader in Spain.

Despite these conditions, consumption is holding up. "Demand remains strong both domestically and in export markets, although price increases are affecting purchasing volumes. International markets continue to show interest in pineapples, especially in Europe and the United States; however, high prices could lead some consumers to look for alternatives," the importer says. At a commercial level, prices and quality are becoming increasingly relevant for consumers. "When it comes to prices, competition is strong, but the quality of Costa Rican pineapple is still appreciated, and demand remains stable. However, the war in Iran and other external factors are causing instability in prices and logistics, and that could lead to uncertainty in the coming months."

Looking ahead, challenges remain. "Logistics costs and fuel prices are increasing due to external factors, such as the war in Iran, and this remains a major challenge. Moreover, there is uncertainty in international demand, as high prices may cause some markets to look for alternatives, which could have an impact on sales volumes," the importer concludes.

Netherlands: Oil spill delays pineapple supply

An oil spill involving a container vessel in the port of Antwerp has caused delays. "Because of this, we won't be able to start loading again until Friday," reports a Dutch importer. As a result, higher volumes are expected to enter the market next week.

The importer notes that demand for pineapples is currently solid. Prices are around €11 for medium sizes and €13 to €14 for coloured fruit. Following recent shortages, supply is improving, along with quality. As is typical for this time of year, the arrival of summer fruit is creating additional competition for pineapple sales.

North America: Pineapple volumes increase with size constraints

Pineapple volumes are increasing in North America, although the supply of sizes 6 and 7 remains limited. Between January and March, volumes were around eight per cent below last year, and from this month onwards, levels are expected to align with 2025.

In Costa Rica, a key production region, rainfall increased earlier this month. Higher precipitation in recent months has also led to phytosanitary issues, with new pests and diseases affecting available volumes. In addition, the transition from summer to winter is slowing the development of sugar levels and coloration in the fruit.

Demand is balanced with current supply levels across most sizes, except for sizes 6 and 7, where demand exceeds supply.

With limited supply and higher production and transportation costs, prices are above last year's levels. Inland transport remains challenging globally due to geopolitical conditions, resulting in driver shortages and higher fuel surcharges. Ocean freight has also increased, and vessels arriving at the U.S. West Coast have experienced delays.

Looking ahead, volumes are expected to increase gradually, with improvements in eating quality.

South Africa: Exports constrained by air freight availability

Exports of South African pineapples, mainly small counts of the Queen variety, are primarily focused on the Middle East. Air freight capacity has been limited due to reduced flights from Johannesburg and Durban, although exports are now picking up slightly. Small volumes are also exported to Europe and Russia.

On the domestic market, the average price for 8 kg cartons is R10.35 per kg (€0.60) at the Johannesburg fresh produce market. The market is under pressure from the out-of-season crop, which does not match the quality of the main crop, a farmer says. This occurs each year at this time.

Going into winter, pineapple pricing depends on the availability of other fruit on the market. "If other fruit like citrus is at a low pricing level, even if the pineapple offering is constrained, it drags down the price of pineapples," he says, adding that winter pineapples are less sweet than those produced in summer.

Queen pineapples for fresh consumption are grown in KwaZulu-Natal, while Cayenne pineapples for juicing are grown in the Eastern Cape. During lockdown, pineapple prices increased as consumers used them for home production, and although prices have since stabilised, the baseline remains higher than before the pandemic. "In my opinion, now that pineapple prices have reached their lowest point, it's no longer as low as before Covid," a farmer says.

Panama: Demand exceeds supply in export markets

The Panamanian market shows steady growth, with demand exceeding supply, particularly in Europe. Air exports allow positioning in the premium segment, where prices remain stable, although margins are under pressure due to rising costs such as energy, fertilisers, and freight. There is also an upward trend in international prices, driven by post-pandemic demand and lower supply from competitors. Competitiveness is supported by product quality and sweetness, maintaining a high-value niche.

Costa Rica: Stable prices with cost-driven increases

The Costa Rican market shows relatively stable prices, with references of €7.80–€8.70 per box (ex works) for fresh pineapple, although with a slight downward trend during periods of seasonal oversupply. At the same time, there has been a general price increase of around 30% year on year due to higher production and logistics costs. Supply volatility, caused by climatic factors, creates temporary pressure on prices, while industrial demand for juice has supported higher values in certain periods.

Ecuador: Higher FOB prices and export growth

Ecuador shows an upward trend in FOB prices, reaching around €0.53 per kg in 2025, above the historical average of €0.48 per kg. This increase is partly due to lower availability in Costa Rica, supporting Ecuador's position in international markets. There is a higher concentration of export destinations, with the EU as a key market and a growing presence in the U.S. Phytosanitary challenges, including quarantine snails, are adding costs and commercial risks, particularly in markets such as Chile. Despite this, the sector continues to grow in value and exports.

Australia: Weather-driven supply volatility

A significant "natural flowering" event has reshaped the country's pineapple market, creating a cycle that has shifted from surplus to shortfall within a matter of weeks.

Prolonged cloud cover and fluctuating conditions placed pineapple crops under pressure, triggering premature flowering.

The resulting loss of control over the crop cycle creates a large peak, seen earlier this year, followed by a shortage, which the market is now facing. However, the adverse weather affected some areas of the growing region more than others, so marketers are confident that the reduced supply will not be felt too strongly at the point of sale.

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