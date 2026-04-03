GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW LIMES

The global lime market remains characterised by supply volatility, quality variation, and shifting pricing dynamics, largely driven by weather conditions and ongoing logistics disruptions. Across key markets, delayed shipments and fluctuating volumes continue to influence availability, while production changes in major origin countries are shaping trade flows and price development.

In the United Kingdom, supply remains inconsistent due to shipping delays from Brazil, resulting in fluctuating arrivals and variable quality. Italy is facing low demand and price polarisation based on quality, with logistics disruptions causing alternating periods of oversupply and shortage. The Netherlands has shifted from tight supply and high prices early in the year to oversupply and declining quality as volumes from Brazil increased sharply.

In France, lime prices have dropped sharply despite rising logistics costs, with no clear imbalance in supply or demand.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

In Germany, promotions and retail campaigns are influencing demand, with prices trending slightly lower. North America is seeing limited supply from Mexico, although recovery is expected by mid-April, which could lead to oversupply later in the season. Peru is facing a production drop of around 30% due to heavy rainfall, while Brazil maintains stable production and a year-round supply despite logistical challenges.

Colombia is increasing its market share due to reduced Mexican supply, although prices have corrected sharply. Mexico continues to influence global pricing, with production declines supporting higher prices, but recovery is expected to place downward pressure on the market.

United Kingdom: Supply volatility and quality issues persist

It has been a strong window for São Paulo state, Brazil, but weather conditions, as in much of the world, remain unstable, so average quality and volumes have not reached normal levels. Total volumes from Brazil have been running at similar levels to last year in terms of departures, but shipping disruptions have led to inconsistent arrivals, with volumes fluctuating depending on delays. The UK takes around 20 containers per week on paper, but this number can change significantly due to diversions caused by paperwork issues or KCB rejections. If there is a major diversion, the UK market can become oversupplied very quickly.

Quality has been highly variable, initially due to challenging growing conditions, but the main factor has been shipping delays. The average delay this year is close to two weeks, and in many cases up to four weeks, which limes cannot withstand. January and February saw record highs for most weeks, largely linked to shipping disruptions.

"Now we are seeing lower prices, but the market is split between on-time fruit and delayed fruit. Estimating future movements is difficult with limes, as the market can shift very quickly in either direction and sometimes counter to what the data suggests," said an importer.

Average retail prices in the UK have been too low compared to both Europe and the U.S., the two major import markets. This has been an issue for several years, mainly because the UK retail sector tends to maintain a flat price throughout the year. Demand is currently steady for this time of year.

Shipping from Brazil has already been challenging for more than six months, and the situation in the Middle East has not changed for now. Costs have already increased, which is unfavourable, and fuel surcharges are affecting not only shipping but also inland haulage.

In terms of consumption, general inflation across all products is likely, but for limes, disposable income is particularly important, as fewer drinking occasions can reduce consumption. To offset this, the World Cup may support demand, and the tendency for people to stay at home during holidays or travel within Europe, rather than to Egypt, Turkey, or long-haul destinations, could provide some support for EU consumption.

Italy: Price polarisation driven by quality and logistics

A wholesaler in northern Italy has reported very low lime sales recently, partly due to cold weather. The fruit is imported from Brazil or Mexico, although Brazilian limes have dominated the market in recent weeks. Wholesale prices are around €16 per 4.5 kg crate.

Another wholesaler from the same region states that the current lime market, particularly for imports from Brazil, is characterised by instability and strong price polarisation based on visual quality. After a period of sharp price fluctuations, prices have dropped suddenly over the past month, mainly due to logistical issues. Delays in sea shipments have disrupted arrivals, with weeks of oversupply alternating with periods of shortage. "Currently, there is a clear commercial divide. On the one hand, there are low-quality consignments with faded colour, which are sold at clearance prices to reduce stock. Most transactions are taking place at prices between €4 and €5. On the other hand, there is an upward trend for bright green, well-sized produce, with purchase prices reaching €7–8 per box for the most sought-after sizes (42-48)." The key factor for short-term market stability is the regularity of shipping routes from Brazil. The unreliability of these routes has so far compromised product freshness and, consequently, its commercial value.

The Netherlands: Market shifts from tight supply to surplus

"The first two months of the year saw unexpectedly high lime prices. Supply was limited, there was no old stock, and demand was strong," says a Dutch importer. "That changed in early March, when volumes increased sharply, and quality declined, mainly due to heavy rainfall in Brazil. Even now, the volumes being shipped are excessively high for this time of year, and supply far exceeds demand. We have also experienced several delays, which have negatively affected quality."

France: Prices drop without clear market trigger

The lime market is currently facing an unclear situation. While logistical indicators are increasing, prices are declining.

"Since this morning, we've been experiencing a completely incomprehensible situation," explains one operator. Within a few days, the price of Brazilian limes has dropped from €12–15 to €5–6 per box. At the same time, additional costs are rising: "Container prices, freight rates, and even diesel costs have risen sharply, particularly due to the situation in Iran. Carriers are now applying surcharges ranging from 10% to 30%." In this context, the drop in purchase prices does not follow expected market behaviour. "Usually, we can always identify factors that explain price fluctuations, but here, I'm unable to find any."

The situation remains difficult to explain: "Supply is steady, with no significant surplus. We have product available, but there is no oversupply," he adds. Demand remains present, and product quality is considered satisfactory. Logistical disruptions, such as delays of vessels from South America or the Caribbean, remain within normal levels and do not appear to be a triggering factor.

Germany: Promotions and weather impact demand

Discounts and promotions are shaping the market situation. Limes are currently sourced mainly from Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico. In the wholesale sector, prices have recently shown a slight downward trend, aimed at counteracting weaker demand due to the weather. Meanwhile, Aldi Süd has also run a promotional campaign featuring organic Fairtrade limes, advertised at €1.99 per pack of six.

North America: Supply recovery expected to pressure prices

Lime supply from Mexico remains limited and has been so for about six weeks, although improved availability is expected by mid-April. In terms of sizing, smaller sizes dominate, as these are new crop limes with good quality. Larger sizes are available, but in more limited quantities.

In Mexico, fruit is sourced from Yucatán, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Oaxaca. Colombian volumes are also low, while Peru has more volume available. Demand is somewhat constrained due to limited availability, and pricing remains under pressure.

There are also concerns about a lack of shelf space, which has been reduced alongside lower supply and will need to be regained once volumes increase. The market could become oversupplied by mid-May and June, and shelf space may not be sufficient.

When volumes increase, prices are expected to drop rapidly, partly because consumers are fatigued by high prices.

Meanwhile, the industry is close to establishing a National Lime Board. Supported by the Texas International Produce Association, the aim is to provide lime market information and help stimulate demand.

Peru: Export window tightens amid weather-related production drop

Peru concentrates its exports between November and April, taking advantage of lower supply from Mexico and Colombia. It exports around 42,000 tons annually, with prices rising from €0.55 to €1.01. The United States and Chile are its main destinations. The campaign is facing a production drop of about 30% due to heavy rainfall. Its competitive advantage lies in quality, with higher juice content and thinner peel.

Brazil: Year-round supply supported by stable production

Brazil maintains a stable production of 1.2 million tons and supplies Europe year-round. Consumption is growing between 5% and 8% in the domestic market and up to 20% in Europe. It stands out for its continuity of supply, although it faces challenges such as greening disease, 12.8% tariffs, and logistical limitations. Its strength remains consistent availability and a strong presence in the European market.

Colombia: Market share expands despite price correction

Colombia is gaining market share due to reduced Mexican supply, particularly in the United States. Export growth is expected between 15% and 30%, with value increases of up to 60%. However, prices have corrected from €92 to €37 per box. The sector faces higher labour costs and logistical challenges, driving diversification strategies toward value-added products.

Mexico: Production swings continue to drive global pricing

Mexico remains the leading player in the global market and has the greatest influence on prices. A drop in production due to climatic issues has reduced supply and driven prices up in North America. However, when production volumes recover, this immediately creates downward pressure on prices. Its seasonality and production capacity continue to shape the global balance, influencing opportunities for countries such as Colombia, Brazil, and Peru.

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