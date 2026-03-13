GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW CUCUMBERS

The global cucumber market is currently shaped by weather-related production challenges and seasonal supply transitions. Earlier supply constraints in Spain supported prices across Europe, although values have recently eased as volumes improve and northern European production enters the market. Spain experienced inconsistent production due to high humidity and pests, reducing volumes until the end of February. In France, the season started slightly earlier than last year, with stronger conditions in northern regions supporting sales, while southern areas faced less favorable weather. Promotional campaigns are expected to begin shortly.

In Germany, the arrival of domestic cucumbers and increased deliveries from the Netherlands and Belgium have expanded availability and pushed prices downward. Spanish products still dominate the market, but have lost share as local supply increases. Similar seasonal transitions are taking place in Italy, where Sicily currently supplies winter cucumbers, with production in Lazio and northern regions expected to begin toward the end of March and April.

In the Netherlands and Belgium, an unusually warm start to March has supported production and increased volumes. Earlier in the season, growers using artificial lighting benefited from strong prices, but values have declined in recent weeks as supply expands. Prices at Belgian cooperative auctions have fallen from nearly €1 per piece in week 7 to around €0.48 per piece in week 10. In Austria, limited sunshine in February delayed harvesting, although growers report satisfactory quality and stable demand. Lower supply volumes from Spain have also supported interest in domestic products.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

Outside Europe, the market remains mixed. In North America, supply constraints linked to weather events, including a Florida freeze and delayed planting in Georgia, have supported high prices despite relatively weak demand. Meanwhile, supply from Mexico continues during the transition between production regions.

In South Africa, persistent rain and limited sunshine have reduced cucumber production in summer rainfall regions. Demand remains strong, with high prices reported across several markets.

Germany: Domestic cucumber supply begins as retail promotions near

With the first arrival of German produce and increased deliveries from the Netherlands and Belgium, movement increased in the cucumber category. Spanish batches still dominated the market but lost considerable market share. Prices also trended significantly downward as availability increased. Greek batches, which supplemented supply in Berlin and Munich, also generally became cheaper.

German products were offered in sizes of 350/400 g and 400/500 g and often sold quickly. A cucumber producer based in Nuremberg's Knoblauchsland region expects harvest volumes to be roughly on par with last year's levels. "Starting prices are around 10 percent above last year's level, but are now trending downward again in line with rising supply volumes. The first promotions in food retail are expected to start in calendar week 12." In addition to regular cucumbers, the first domestic mini cucumbers are already on offer.

Italy: Seasonal cucumber supply shifts

A wholesaler at a major market in northern Italy says cucumbers are a highly seasonal product. Sales are strong during the hot summer months and in spring and early autumn. However, quantities available for sale are limited during the winter months. From December to March, Sicily is the only source, and the wholesale price during this period is around €2 per kilogram. Towards the end of March, production will begin in Lazio, followed shortly afterwards by northern Italy, specifically the greenhouses of farmers in the province of Verona in Veneto. Verona is an important production centre, with harvesting beginning in April and ending in late October.

According to the latest ISMEA data, the average producer price for greenhouse cucumbers in February 2026 was €1.10 per kilogram. This represented an 18.5 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. Despite this monthly decline, the price remains 20.5 per cent higher than in February 2025, indicating a strong annual market. The downward trend is also confirmed by the most recent data. During the first week of March 2026, the average price dropped slightly to €1.08 per kilogram, representing a 4.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous week. However, compared with the same period last year, the increase is even more pronounced: +53.6 per cent year on year.

Austria: Harvest delay after dark February

According to several vegetable growers, the dark February led to a delay in harvesting. At times, February saw only half the amount of sunshine compared to last year. However, quantities and quality are satisfactory across the board. Both lettuce and mini cucumbers are currently in high demand, as one cucumber producer explains. "We are enjoying high demand, which is probably also due to lower supply volumes and quality problems in Spain. Prices are currently slightly above last year's level and in line with inflation and the widespread cost increases."

The Netherlands: Warm start to March lifts volumes

The beginning of March has been exceptionally warm in the Netherlands and Belgium. Temperatures sometimes even rose to almost 20 degrees Celsius, remarkably warm for this time of year. The sun also appeared regularly, which was very welcome for growers after a dark period.

Since the start of the new year, prices have remained at high levels. Initially, only growers using artificial lighting benefited from this. LED lamps were switched on again this winter. Growers with lighting had already started production last autumn or around the turn of the year. Cultivation under artificial lighting has returned after several difficult years. Energy costs were reasonably under control until the outbreak of the war in Iran caused renewed uncertainty. Moreover, growers have invested in energy-efficient technologies.

Since the end of January, more and more growers without artificial lighting have also entered production. Growers who dared to start early saw their decision rewarded with high prices. They are increasingly seeing that crops in the south are affected by extreme weather, which hampers import flows and puts pressure on the quality of imported products. Local growers who are already in production are once again benefiting from this.

At the beginning of March, volumes increased sharply, but prices last week remained above the five-year average at the auctions of the Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives, an important price benchmark in the Benelux. Since week 7, when prices nearly reached €1 per piece, prices have been declining. In week 10, an average of €0.48 per piece was paid, while volumes were slightly lower than in the same week last year. This week, prices on the free market declined further as supply continues to increase following the recent favorable growing weather.

Spain: Weather and pests disrupt cucumber production

Adverse weather conditions, including high humidity and pests, have been the main challenge for greenhouse vegetables in southern Spain. Fruit set and ripening have been affected, leading to inconsistent production and a decrease in volumes until the end of February.

Prices have generally remained high across all products, especially for cucumbers, which reached record levels during most of the campaign despite a larger planted area this season. In other products, price increases have been less sudden because supply has been available from other countries.

Spanish exporters have been forced to make difficult decisions because, at times during the season, they could not supply certain product programs.

Spanish cucumbers have experienced a cycle of high prices since last season, driven by supply fluctuations, which has increased pressure from large European retailers as their profit margins shrink. However, cucumber prices have dropped in recent weeks, from more than €2.00 per kilogram at Almeria auctions at the beginning of February to €0.55 on March 10.

France: Season begins slightly earlier with stable demand

The French cucumber season has started on a positive note in a generally favorable market environment. The first French cucumbers arrived on the market during the second week of February, slightly earlier than last year.

Production conditions vary depending on the region. Southern growing areas have been somewhat affected by unfavorable weather, while conditions in northern regions have been more favorable, particularly over the past ten days, which has helped strengthen sales momentum.

Promotional campaigns are expected to begin next week and should further support demand. It is also worth noting that cucumber consumption in France increased last year, rising by around 16% compared with the 2022–2024 average.

For the time being, prices remain satisfactory, although some attention is being paid to entry-level price pressure from competing products entering the French market.

North America: Prices remain high despite weak demand

The cucumber market is currently experiencing weak demand, high price levels, and profitability challenges for growers. Honduran growers planted less this year following poor returns in previous seasons and increasing competition from Mexican production.

Meanwhile, a Florida freeze in late January affected early fall cucumber supply. The spring crop in Florida has also been slow to start, with minimal volumes only just beginning to be harvested. Georgia has also planted later this season, although it is expected to see a decent supply.

Supply continues to come from Mexico, but the transition from southern growing areas to northern growing regions has been slow. California also has production, although most of this supply remains west of the Mississippi. The English greenhouse-grown cucumber supply is steady, and demand for these cucumbers has increased, along with prices. As for the lack of demand, the economy, recent cold and snowy weather across the U.S., and consumers increasingly shifting toward value-added salad products are all contributing factors.

Retail prices have risen significantly. For cucumbers coming from Mexico and crossing into McAllen and Nogales, large cucumbers are priced at about €41.40 per case. Transport costs are around €9.20 from Nogales and about €6.44–€7.36 from McAllen to Florida. Plain or #2 cucumbers are about €31.28 per case, while small cucumbers are priced at approximately €33.12 per case.

South Africa: Rain and low sunshine reduce cucumber supply

Continuous rain and a lack of sunshine in South Africa's summer rainfall region have affected cucumber production. Demand is high, and prices are elevated at €0.77 per kilogram.

"We've got nothing left on the floor today, except for second grade," says a Gauteng market agent. "We're selling extra-large first grade at €12.30 to €12.77 for a box of fifteen cucumbers, large at €11.35 to €11.82, and mediums at €10.00 to €10.45. And it's moving."

In KwaZulu-Natal, a bag with ten cucumbers sells for €5.50, which a market agent says is a good price back on the farm.

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