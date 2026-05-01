GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW ASPARAGUS

Asparagus markets are entering a period of transition, with supply dynamics shifting across key producing regions. In Europe, rising volumes are creating pressure on prices, while in North America, tighter supply is supporting higher spot rates. In the Southern Hemisphere and export-oriented markets, structural challenges around costs, labour, and competition continue to shape production and trade flows.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

Across regions, weather conditions, seasonal timing, and input costs remain central to market performance. As new harvests come online and others wind down, the balance between supply and demand is expected to adjust further in the coming weeks, influencing pricing trends and trade activity.

France: Heatwave-driven harvest surge weighs on market

The asparagus season started strongly, despite initial delays caused by adverse weather conditions. These setbacks were quickly overcome, and volumes increased rapidly. Growers reported satisfaction with both yields and product quality during the early weeks of the campaign.

The situation changed following a heatwave across the country, which accelerated production in all regions simultaneously. This led to a sharp increase in daily harvest volumes and a simultaneous market entry, creating a supply peak. Consumption did not keep pace, resulting in a market imbalance.

Prices have declined over the past ten days due to high volumes and increased competition from abroad. German operators have been reported to sell below profitability, adding pressure across European markets. The French asparagus market is currently at a low point, expected to continue through this week, with a possible recovery from next week. Despite lower prices, volumes continue to move.

Regional differences are evident. In Alsace, where production is mainly consumed locally and less exposed to wholesale markets, prices have held up better. Producers selling through direct channels have also been less affected. Those relying on wholesale markets have faced greater pressure.

Looking ahead, production volumes are beginning to decline, which may help rebalance supply and demand. Market conditions are expected to improve gradually in the coming days.

Italy: Higher volumes drive week-on-week price drop

During week 17 of 2026, asparagus prices fell by 17.2% compared with the previous seven days, due to abundant supply in a stagnant market. The average wholesale price of green asparagus was between €4.00 and €4.50/kg, ranging from €3.50-€4.00 for small sizes to €4.00-€4.50 for large sizes. White asparagus, typical of the Veneto region, was priced in the mid-range of €6.00-7.00/kg; however, prices remained lower than in the previous season.

The president of a producers' consortium in Veneto states: "Prices for our white asparagus got off to a very good start this year, reaching €17-18 per kg during the Easter period. Now, however, the market has slowed down a little, with retailers selling it at €12/kg. Average yields are still good, although the recent high temperatures are causing production problems. Open-field harvesting began at the end of March, but growers with hot-water under-bed heating in their greenhouses started harvesting around 20 February and achieved very good prices. The Consortium's members sell both locally and through supermarket chains in the Veneto region, and there is even a small amount of export to Japan."

Spain: Seasonal shift in Europe cuts price levels

The green asparagus season is halfway through, with production mainly concentrated in the province of Granada. At the beginning of February, heavy rains and flooding in key growing areas caused an estimated 10–15% loss of the overall harvest.

In the following weeks, colder and wetter conditions delayed the harvest ahead of the peak consumption period at Easter, which led to higher prices. Since the end of March, warmer and sunnier weather has supported crop development and enabled a recovery in volumes.

From late March, Spain was one of the main suppliers in Europe, offering higher volumes at elevated prices. From April 25, prices declined to around half due to increased availability from other European countries, including Italy, France, and Germany, as their seasons began. Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for the remainder of the season.

Netherlands: Market slows as mechanization gains ground

"Until last week, prices were very good, but over the past few days, the market has slowed down. Today, auction prices for double-A grade are around €5.50/kg, so nothing exceptional. There is currently a slight oversupply of Class I asparagus, while Class II is still trading at the price levels seen in previous years," says a Dutch grower.

Despite this, the grower remains optimistic. "I have a strong feeling the market is turning in the right direction again and expect a significant rebound as early as next week. Poor weather is forecast, and I'm already hearing that harvesting on younger fields has been halted due to prices. Growers using mini tunnels have also stopped. I therefore expect the market to recover in the coming weeks."

According to the grower, a key development in the asparagus sector is that mechanization is now starting to gain traction. "I have been involved in this development for a long time, but a real breakthrough never materialized, and over the past two years, I more or less stopped following it. Now it seems that harvesting machines are finally set to take off."

Belgium: Prices ease after holiday demand

The Belgian asparagus season started this year with high prices, partly due to the early timing of Easter. Volumes were still limited, but the foodservice sector traditionally shows strong demand during this period. Favourable weather around Easter supported sales, and together with retail promotions, this helped maintain high price levels. After the holidays, these promotions ended, and a clear price decline has become visible, with prices almost halving.

At present, sales are progressing well, and margins are not under pressure. Prices for white asparagus remain relatively low, at times dropping below €5/kg, while green asparagus is trading at around €7/kg. However, volumes of green asparagus have not yet reached peak levels due to cold nights and a persistent north-easterly wind slowing growth.

There is still potential for improvement. The season is now gaining momentum, with more market participants becoming active and the foodservice sector fully operational again. Demand is expected to receive a further boost in the coming weeks from the May holidays, traditionally the most important period for locally grown asparagus.

Demand is expected to remain strong until around week 22. After that, towards the end of May and early June, consumption gradually shifts to other products. At the same time, supply also begins to decline. Although St John's Day officially marks the end of the season, a slowdown in both demand and supply is already visible in the weeks leading up to it.

Germany: Domestic supply dominates as prices soften

Domestic purple and white asparagus clearly dominated the market. Imports played only a minor role. Only in Berlin did Greek consignments arrive in larger volumes, allowing them to gain some market share. In the green asparagus segment, Spanish and Italian supplies complemented domestic production.

As a result of increased supply, traders often had to reduce their asking prices. Even with these reductions, stock build-ups could not always be avoided. Except for German green asparagus, prices are generally below last year's levels.

Switzerland: Domestic output rises, imports remain high

Asparagus cultivation has expanded in recent years, increasing production volumes. The area under white asparagus has grown from 29 hectares in 2004 to 169 hectares in 2024, while green asparagus increased from 76 to 278 hectares.

In 2025, Switzerland harvested 530 tons of white asparagus and 346 tons of green asparagus. This year, the first domestic white asparagus from heated cultivation was available at the end of March.

Despite the increase in domestic production, imports remain substantial. In 2024, white asparagus imports reached around 3,600 tons, while green asparagus imports totaled approximately 5,700 tons.

Austria: Rising supply keeps prices stable

The asparagus season is progressing, with the supply of local asparagus increasing week by week. At the same time, Hungarian asparagus is entering the market in large volumes, with prices remaining stable or slightly declining.

North America: Lower Mexican output keeps spot prices elevated

Volumes from Mexico are significantly lower than at the same time last year. The absence of cooler winter temperatures in key Mexican growing regions has slowed crop development and affected size distribution. The seasons in Caborca and San Luis Río Colorado are ending earlier than usual due to warm weather, with the transition to Ciudad Constitución in Baja California now underway. This leaves Peru as the main source of regular volumes, with supply there roughly in line with last year. Overall, conditions in Peru have been more stable, helping to offset part of the global supply gap.

With Caborca and San Luis Río Colorado ending early, Peru started on time, while Baja California in Mexico is beginning its harvest slightly later than usual. Meanwhile, California asparagus will continue shipping until May 15 to 31, and Michigan and Canada are expected to begin production within the next two weeks.

Demand for asparagus remains consistent. Lower supply is currently keeping spot pricing high. Looking ahead, volumes are expected to increase.

Peru: Climate constraints continue to limit output

Peru continues to face constrained supply, with volumes still below 2021 levels and no clear signs of recovery in 2026. Climate remains the main factor limiting productivity, along with the limited expansion of planted area. Lower availability has coincided with firm demand in Europe and the United States, pushing prices above 2025 levels. However, profitability remains under pressure due to high logistics costs, particularly air freight, as well as rising freight rates and labor costs.

Mexico: Varietal shift supports yield and cost efficiency

The Mexican sector is undergoing a transformation driven by rising costs and water scarcity. The adoption of hybrid varieties, especially 100% male plants, is increasing as a strategy to improve yields and reduce costs, resulting in productivity gains. Mexico continues to rely heavily on the U.S. market, where it benefits from logistical advantages compared to other origins. Climate conditions, water availability, and production concentration continue to influence sector development.

Chile: Reduced area narrows role to niche segments

Chile maintains a more limited role in the international asparagus market, with production focused on niche segments and specific commercial windows. The sector has seen a gradual reduction in planted area in recent years due to competition from more profitable crops and higher production costs. Labor availability and rising logistics costs have also reduced competitiveness compared to countries such as Peru and Mexico. Chile remains focused on nearby markets and value segments, with moderate volumes and an emphasis on quality.

Australia: Rising costs continue to limit grower margins

The latest season marked a step forward, but profitability remains a challenge. "It was the first season since 2021 where growers haven't lost money, but it hasn't been a significantly profitable season either," an exporter says. This is despite relatively strong returns. "We had the highest average returns across the entire export season that we have since 2018," he adds. However, costs have continued to outpace those gains, leaving growers under pressure even in a comparatively good year.

One of the main structural challenges is competition in export markets, where Australian asparagus has steadily lost ground. "We've seen over the past five years, or so we've probably lost between 60% and 70% of our market share in Japan alone to Mexico," the exporter says. "Our product is on average of better quality," he notes, "but due to the labour costs in Australia, it's really difficult to compete." There is limited scope to differentiate on quality, making it difficult to close the gap. "Our loose prices are more expensive than their small bunches," despite the additional labour required to produce bunches.

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