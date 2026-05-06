Lower mango supply from Mexico expected to cause strong pricing from May through September

Mexico's mango season started in the southern regions Chiapas and Oaxaca. Due to delayed flowering, the season saw a later start than usual and didn't peak until late March, continuing into April. Right now, harvest in the southern regions is finishing up and volumes in Michoacán and Guerrero are at their peak.

From there, harvest transitions to Nayarit and then moves to Sinaloa where it finishes. Together, these two regions grow the majority of mangoes in Mexico. However, due to a lack of chill hours, there were challenges with flowering and supply from these regions is expected to be down significantly.

So far, volumes shipped from Mexico are similar to last year's volumes. However, according to the Mexican Mango Exporters Association (EMEX), projected volumes for May and June are 53 percent and 66 percent lower year-over-year, respectively. Although these projections are still under review, a substantial reduction in volume is expected. Last season, more than 63 million boxes of mangos were shipped from Mexico. The projections for this season are closer to 47 million boxes according to a crop report from the National Mango Board.

© Splendid by Porvenir

Mango inspections. Antonio Hernández (USDA Supervisor), Francisco Franco Lomelí (Director of Splendid by Porvenir), and members of the USDA certification team, together with Splendid's operational and packing staff.

Prioritizing exports

"We must be cautious. There will be product and the entire supply chain is working together to ensure there are mangoes available for consumers," says Daniel Ibarra from Splendid by Porvenir. "The fruit that would typically go into processing will be the most impacted as growers and shippers will prioritize most of their fruit for exports, especially fruit from orchards with proper phytosanitary management."

© Splendid by Porvenir

Strong pricing

Retailers are adjusting. It is peak mango season right now, but due to lower field supply, prices will go up. "These higher prices could have a negative impact on consumption as we've witnessed with other products," shared Ibarra. "However, we expect mango prices to remain competitive enough to keep consumers interested." Ultimately, there will be fewer promotional opportunities for consumers throughout the season as prices are expected to stay strong from May through September, which is the remainder of the Mexican season.

While quantities are significantly lower this year, quality has been very good and consumers are satisfied. With the trees carrying fewer mangoes, they've produced healthy pieces of fruit. Currently, Splendid is exporting Tommy Atkins and Ataulfo varieties. In a couple of weeks, the Kent variety will start as well.

For more information:

Daniel Ibarra

Splendid by Porvenir

[email protected]

www.splendidbyporvenir.com